Swift-mas has arrived!

Taylor Swift returned to the stage in Los Angeles Friday night at KIIS-FM’s sold-out Jingle Ball concert and performed several singles off her record-breaking album reputation.

Wearing a sequinned gold long sleeve top and black shorts, the star kicked off her set with “…Ready For It?” and then going into her 2014 hits “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off” from her 1989 album.

And Swift also performed an acoustic version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” fresh off earning a Grammy nomination for the single she collaborated with Zayn Malik for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

The star surprised attendees by bringing out Ed Sheeran for their latest duet “End Game,” marking the first time the pair has performed the single live for fans.

Lastly, she closed out the concert with her reputation hit “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Ahead of the show, Swift — who released her album to all streaming sites Thursday night — shared behind the scenes clips from her rehearsal earlier that day on her Instagram account.

Aside from excitedly showing off the stage and festive decorations at the venue and goofing around with her team, the singer also supported her pals Este, Danielle and Alana Haim by wearing one of their merch shirts.

Also performing at the L.A. stop of the annual iHeartRadio concert series were Swift’s close friend Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato with special guest Cheat Codes, Logic, Kesha, Niall Horan, Halsey, Charlie Puth and Liam Payne.

The Grammy winner, 27, hasn’t performed in a concert venue since February at DIRECTV NOW’s Super Saturday Night party in Houston ahead of the Super Bowl.

Last month, the star was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live and performed “Call It What You Want” and “…Ready for It” while wearing a black sequined sweatshirt, shorts and clutching a gold microphone with snake detailing.