Sneak a Peek Inside Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour Rehearsals

Taylor Swift is getting ready for her (big) reputation tour!

The 28-year-old singer has been hard at work developing her reputation stadium tour, which kicks off in May, and on Monday she offered her fans a sneak peek at the process.

“Repu-hearsals 🎶,” the “End Game” singer captioned a photo of herself standing in front of a room full of sound equipment and a keyboard.

Repu-hearsals 🎶 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:24am PST

Of course, Swift isn’t the only one busily preparing for her stadium tour — so is her cat Olivia Benson!

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Last week the 28-year-old shared a photo of one of her adorable pets stretching her leg upward while staring directly at the camera lens.

“We are all stretching to prep for that tour choreo,” Swift captioned the photo of her flexible cat, who was striking a pose that looked eerily similar to Victoria Beckham’s own signature pose.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Surprises Fans At Target Store To Buy Her New Album

The Grammy Award-winner also took a moment last week to tell her fans how excited she was to get to see them soon.

After uploading a short video of herself on her Instagram Stories sharing a Spotify playlist called “Songs Taylor Loves,” the 28-year-old told fans, “In other news, we’re in tour rehearsals, and I can’t wait to see you guys!”

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Swift is set to kick off her stadium tour on May 8th in Glendale, Arizona. For more information on tour dates and locations, check out the singer’s website.