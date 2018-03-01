Are you ready for it?

On Thursday, Taylor Swift announced her friend Camila Cabello and British pop star Charli XCX will join her on the road this summer.

“Hey guys, this is a Reputation Stadium Tour update, and I’ve been wanting to tell you this for a really long time. But, the opening acts on the Reputation Stadium Tour will be Charli XCX and Camila Cabello,” Swift, 28, said in a video posted on Twitter. “So, I’m really excited, I hope you are too, and I can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to see them — really excited just about the whole thing, in general.”

I have a very exciting update to share… @Camila_Cabello and @charli_xcx will be the opening acts on the #reputationStadiumTour!!! pic.twitter.com/LAjmecVOrJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2018

Swift’s tour will kick off in May. The “End Game” singer has been teasing the upcoming concerts online, giving fans a sneak peek on Instagram.

“Repu-hearsals,” Swift captioned a Feb. 12 post of herself standing in front of a room full of sound equipment and a keyboard. And the week before, she shared a shot of her cat Olivia Benson, writing: “We are all stretching to prep for that tour choreo.”

Swift released her smash sixth album, reputation, in November, and her tour mates are promoting recent projects of their own: Cabello, 20, dropped her first solo album, Camila, in January, and critical darling Charli, 25, released her star-studded mixtape Pop 2 in December.

Squad member Cabello previously opened up to The Sun about her famous friendship with Swift.

“We talk about love a lot,” Cabello said last year. “And if I ever have any questions about love or if there’s anything that I’m going through at the time, whether it’s with a boy or with a friend, she’s a very good person to ask those kind of questions.”

Cabello has also revealed how Swift has mentored her.

“If I’m going through a rough time with a boy or if there’s boy drama, she’ll be like, ‘Here’s a playlist I made when I was going through that,’ or she’ll call me to talk about it,” Cabello told V in 2016. “She’s always teaching me. She’s given me such great advice. And honestly, just seeing her live her life? You learn from it. She’s so graceful.”