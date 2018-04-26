Taylor Swift Gets Kisses from Her Mom's Massive Dog & Reveals More Reputation Tour Details

Taylor Swift revealed even more details about her highly anticipated Reputation Stadium Tour on Thursday — with some help from a furry friend.

“Hi, 12 days ’til tour. Basically I was thinking maybe today I would tell you a little bit about the stages,” said Swift Tuesday afternoon on her Instagram stories.

The star also paused to say hi to her mother Andrea but then got distracted by Kitty, her mom’s giant dog. “Oh god,” said a giggling Swift as Kitty licked her face. “It’s not a chew toy. It’s my face!”

Taylor Swift/Instagram

Back to business, the “Delicate” singer — who is mom to cats Olivia and Meredith — revealed there will be three stages on her tour. “The reason why I want there to be three is because I want to be able to get to you as close as possible and see you guys.”

“This has been your 12-day update,” she concluded. “Tomorrow, very surprisingly, there will be an 11-day update. Just numerically that’s what I think will happen next.”

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Grammy winner told her fans on Instagram she would be sharing tidbits about her tour every day until it kicks off in Arizona on May 8.