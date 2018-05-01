Taylor Swift and Her Backup Dancers Recreate Reputation Lyrics During Pool Party on Day Off

Taylor Swift is bringing her lyrics to life.

In another video shared to her Instagram Stories teasing her upcoming Reputation Stadium Tour on Sunday, the “Delicate” singer shares more details about her shows with fans — and also recreates a specific lyric from her record-breaking album.

The star, 28, enjoyed a pool party with her dancers on their day off and they all took turns “jumping to the pool from the balcony,” as heard in “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

“One day without rehearsing but then we’re just gonna get right back at it!” pic.twitter.com/Equ5nJF002 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) April 30, 2018

Taylor enjoying her day off with her band and dancers via her Instagram story pic.twitter.com/LB6iKyhg3l — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) April 30, 2018

The star — at one point rocking a cute yellow swimsuit — also proudly showed off her backup dancers (meet all of them here!) before sharing a video of her cat Meredith falling asleep.

“Same,” Swift captioned the shot of her furry kitten dozing off.

And on Tuesday, the Grammy winner featured the piano that will be used on stage when the tour kicks off in Glendale on May 8.

Fact 6: Taylor will be playing 2 songs on the piano! One song from reputation and one older song – 8 days to go! 🎹✨ pic.twitter.com/ik2IgdMbPZ — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 1, 2018

“This piano is going to be used for two songs in the set,” she said. “One of them is on reputation. One of them is an older song. That mystery will be solved in eight days.”

“The frenzy continues to grow as Taylor Swift has already broken the University of Phoenix Stadium’s concert attendance record, which was previously held by One Direction in 2014 with 56,524 fans,” Tom Sadler, President and CEO of the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority, previously said in a statement. “With 11 days left before the show, Swift has already surpassed their attendance number. The Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour, in Glendale, Arizona on May 8th will feature Swift along with opening acts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.”