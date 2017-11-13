Taylor Swift’s new Reputation appears to be a marketable one.

The pop star’s sixth studio album sold more than 700,000 copies in its first day available, according to data from Nielsen Music published by Billboard. That puts Swift on track to sell more than 1 million records in the record’s first week — and potentially become the year’s best-selling album in just one week. Buzz Angle Music, another music industry firm, reported Swift sold 717,000 albums in its first day.

The album, which dropped on Nov. 10 at 12 a.m. ET, would be the fourth of Swift’s records to sell at least 1 million copies in just one week, Billboard noted. Speak Now from 2010, as well as 2012’s Red and 2014’s 1989 sold more than 1 million copies during their respective first weeks.

Industry experts are anticipating 1.5 million copies of Reputation to sell in its first week, according to Variety.

As for the rest of the industry this year, Swift’s album appears to be on track to easily surpass Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide), which has sold more than 909,000 copies, according to Billboard. It’s also possible for the sales to surpass 1989′s 1.29 million copies sold — which would break one of Swift’s own records.

Reputation’s stunning sales were likely stoked by its delayed release on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. The highly anticipated album was expected to sell big, as it follows a series of records from the country-singer-turned-pop-star in recent years, as she enjoys an obsessive fan base and slew of awards.

The new album and potential tour will only add to Swift’s massive net worth, which has benefitted from her sold-out performances, fast-selling records and number of endorsement deals.