Everything Taylor Swift Reveals on Reputation About Her Sweet and Sexy Romance with Joe Alwyn

Neither Taylor Swift nor Joe Alwyn have spoken publicly about their relationship, but the singer is giving the public a peek into their private world on her new album Reputation.

Her previously released tracks “Call It What You Want” and “Gorgeous” were seemingly inspired by Alwyn, and the other emotional and sexy love songs on the album put to rest any doubt she’s happier than ever in her personal life.

“Delicate” appears to have been written or inspired by the start of a relationship, much like “Gorgeous.”

“Is it cool that I said all that / Is it too soon to do this yet / ‘Cause I know that it’s delicate,” she questions on the track.

Taylor told fans at the secret sessions that #Gorgeous is about her boyfriend Joe pic.twitter.com/4mxHSz9neL — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 20, 2017

Some fans who attended Swift’s secret sessions revealed the singer once tried to run from their relationship, but Alwyn wouldn’t let her.

While she again doesn’t name names in the song, “Dancing with Our Hands Tied” might be about that tricky period in their courtship.

“You said that there was nothin’ in the world that could stop it / I had a bad feelin’,” she sings. “People started talkin’, putting us through our paces / I knew there was no one in the world who could take it.”

Just like in “Call It What You Want,” Swift, 27, insists in “King of My Heart” that she was “perfectly fine” being independent but fell for Alwyn, 26, anyway.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift: Her Friends Think Joe Alwyn Could Be “The One”

In the sultry tracks “Dress” and “So It Goes,” she sings about their deep physical connection. “Gettin’ caught up in a moment / Lipstick all in your face / You know I’m not a bad girl, but I do bad things with you,” she sings in “Dress.”

For those who think the relationship might just be a physical one, however, the tracks “End Game” (feat. Ed Sheeran and Future), “Don’t Blame Me” and the heartfelt ballad “New Year’s Day” make it clear she’s head over heels.

“You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi / I can tell that it’s gonna be a long road / I’ll be there if you’re the toast of the town babe / Or if you strike out and you’re crawling home,” she sings on “New Year’s Day.”