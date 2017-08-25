Taylor Swift Is Not Purposely Releasing Reputation on the Death Anniversary of Kanye West's Mom, Says Label

“Look What You Made Me Do” makes clear there’s still plenty of bad blood between Taylor Swift and Kanye West, but the pop star is not purposely releasing her upcoming album on the anniversary of West’s mother’s death.

“It is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases,” a publicist at Swift’s label tells PEOPLE. “There is no correlation.”

After Swift, 27, released her single just after midnight on Thursday, fans immediately latched onto several lyrics in the biting song that appears to be about West, 40.

Fans also realized her album release date, Nov. 10, is the 10-year death anniversary of Donda West, who died of heart disease while suffering multiple post-operative factors after plastic surgery.

Some accused Swift of being vindictive, while others stood up for the singer, saying she wouldn’t stoop that low:

As soon as “Look What You Made Me Do” was released, fans reacted to the specific lyrics “I don’t like your little games / I don’t like your tilted stage,” saying it was a reference to West.

Though Swift doesn’t mention him by name in the song, the rapper used a tilted stage while on his Saint Pablo tour.

The lyrics “I don’t like your kingdom keys / They once belonged to me” could also be a reference to West’s album with JAY-Z, titled Watch the Throne. In a sneak peek of Swift’s music video, she can be seen sitting on a throne with the words “ET TU BRUTE” etched onto the arm.

Last summer, Swift’s feud with West, 40, exploded after Kim Kardashian West, 36, leaked a phone call between the “Shake It Off” singer and her husband on Snapchat. In the edited clips of the call, Swift appeared to give West her blessing over a line referencing her in his song, “Famous.”

However, Swift hit back at the couple afterwards on Instagram, saying West never told her he was going to call Swift “that bitch” in his song. “You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world,” she captioned her post. “He promised to play the song for me, but he never did.”

Swift and West have had a complicated relationship since 2009, when the rapper interrupted the singer’s best female video acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. The duo appeared to have patched up their differences and were seen buddying up at the Grammy Awards in 2014 before Swift presented an award to West at the MTV VMAs later that year.