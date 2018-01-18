Music
All the Easter Eggs You May Have Missed in Taylor Swift's Reputation-Era Music Videos
See everything you may have missed in Swift’s reputation-era music videos
EMBRACING THE SNAKE
Taylor Swift was branded a snake after Kim Kardashian West leaked a phone call between the singer and her husband Kanye West.
The Grammy winner fully owned the reptile in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, however. Above, she sits on a throne of snakes — look closer, and you'll see the words "Et tu, Brute" carved into the arm.
SYMBOLIC $1
In one of the shots of Swift lying in a bathtub in the "Look" video, a $1 bill lies next to her shoulder, likely referencing her sexual assault lawsuit against David Mueller.
A jury found him guilty of assault and battery against Swift, who countersued Mueller for $1 after he filed a lawsuit against her.
DRESS REWIND
Also in the "Look" video, Swift rewears many of her past iconic gowns, including a periwinkle blue one she wears in her "Out of the Woods" video.
Many fans have theorized the "Woods" video signified the end of the "old" Taylor, who reemerges as a zombie in "Look" wearing the same outfit.
THE INFAMOUS T-SHIRT
Swift recreates her "Junior Jewels" T-shirt from her "You Belong with Me" music video in the "Look" video. But the top has been updated with her new pals, including Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez and more.
SO LONG, STREAMING
In another scene in "Look," Swift robs the vault of “Stream Co.,” which likely is a reference to the period of time she removed her music from all streaming services and wrote a letter to Apple Music about artists being taken advantage of.
DOWN TO THE DETAILS
Swift — who was accused of being money-hungry after removing her music — even has her nails painted a green shade similar to Spotify's logo color.
MET BALL MADNESS
The "old Taylor" is buried in Swift's 2014 Met Ball gown, designed by Oscar de la Renta.
THAT TANK TOP
Her backup dancers in another scene who wait on her hand and foot are all wearing cut-off shirts with the words “I ❤ TS” on them, a clear jab at those who made fun of her ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston for wearing a similar tank while they were dating.
DIVA IN DISTRESS
Some fans think Swift is styled like frenemy Katy Perry in this scene, which also features her clutching onto one of her many Grammy Awards (the "Roar" singer hasn't won one yet).
ALL THE TAYLORS
The last 30 seconds of the music video shows all the various Taylors arguing with each other, saying things her haters have accused her of over the last several years.
“Stop making that surprise face. It’s so annoying!” dead Taylor tells “You Belong with Me” Taylor. Adds the “Shake It Off” Taylor: “Yeah, you can’t possibly be that surprised all the time.”
WILL THE REAL TAYLOR PLEASE STAND UP?
An extra Taylor standing in the back on the wing of the plane is hidden in the shadows — and fans believe that Taylor is the real Taylor (also pictured here spraypainting her private plane).
Swift has “liked” several Tumblr posts about this theory, perhaps giving a nod to the rumor.
SWIFT'S WORLD
Look closely during Swift's Tokyo scenes in her "End Game" music video and you'll find words like "Olivia" and "Meredith."
13 of 25
HIDDEN CHARACTERS
"End Game" is also written in Japanese on this box.
COOL KEBAB
The entertainer loads up on kebabs with her pals in a 24-hour shop in London, which actually exists in real life. There's even a kebab named after Swift at the restaurant because she's rumored to be such a fan of their food.
THE "J" NECKLACE
In a London scene featuring Swift blowing bubbles while wearing a bathrobe, the singer wears her “J” necklace — likely representing boyfriend Joe Alwyn — whom she seemingly references in her love song “Call It What You Want.”
MORE SLITHERY SNAKES
This one's obvious: Swift's playing the game so hard she's literally playing "Snake."
MOM'S THE WORD
In another "End Game" scene, the star sports a letterman’s jacket bearing the number 58, which may reference the year her mother Andrea was born.
EVEN A SNAKE STRAW
Swift doesn't just sip with any old straw — hers is shaped like her new favorite animal.
A FELINE FRIEND
Olivia and Meredith have competition! A black cat flicks her tail back and forth behind Swift in another scene.
LUCKY NUMBER
Swift's lucky number is featured throughout the "End Game" music video, like on the license plate of her car.
LOVING IN SECRET
Look closely in the opening scenes of Swift's "Ready for It?" music video and you’ll find the number 89 – a nod to her birth year and album title, 1989. And what’s that 91 in yellow? It could be Alwyn’s birth year: 1991.
ALBUM PREVIEW
Swift hid lyrics from reputation in her "Ready for It?" music video, including "they're burning all the witches," which was featured in her song "I Did Something Bad."
MORE LYRICS
"Ur Gorgeous" is also written behind Swift referencing her hit song "Gorgeous" (which features Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's daughter). Other Chinese characters like "honor" and "reputation" are also graffitied on the walls.
ANOTHER ALWYN SHOUT-OUT?
The name “Joseph” is written in Chinese calligraphy, but could it also be for the music video director Joseph Kahn?
YEAR OF THE SNAKE
"Snake Year" is written behind Swift. Pretty self-explanatory, we think.
