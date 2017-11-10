Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s eldest child, James, is officially credited on a Taylor Swift song!

After rampant speculation about the baby voice opening the track “Gorgeous,” it was confirmed in Reputation‘s album booklet: “Baby intro voice by James Reynolds.”

Only a few hundred lucky Swifties previously knew the identity of the child’s voice after the singer wrote on Tumblr she had shared the info at one of her private “secret sessions” before the album’s release.

Eagle-eyed fans previously noted that Reynolds and Lively liked Swift’s Instagram post previewing the song featuring the 2-year-old’s voice cameo. The couple is also parents to 13-month-old daughter Inez.

Swift and Lively cemented their BFF status in late 2015 when they posted a series of Instagram posts from their fun day at a Queensland theme park in Australia. They also celebrated the Fourth of July at Swift’s Rhode Island home last year when Swift was dating actor Tom Hiddleston.

In addition, the pop star dressed as Reynolds’ superhero character Deadpool for Halloween last year.

Swift recently confirmed that Reynolds and Lively are still active members of her squad when she featured their names in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

In “Gorgeous,” the third song off her album, Swift sings all about her romance with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

PEOPLE confirmed in May that Swift, 27, and Alwyn, 26, were dating. She had been largely out of the spotlight since February, and it turns out she had been secretly seeing Alwyn.

And in late August, a source close to the singer told PEOPLE exclusively that the couple is still “very happy together” and continuing to spend time together out of the spotlight.