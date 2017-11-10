People

Ed Sheeran, Todrick Hall and More Celebs React to Taylor Swift's Reputation on Social Media

Have you heard? Reputation is out. The internet is aflutter with reactions to Taylor Swift’s lyrics about boyfriend Joe Alwyn and new feud anthem (hey, Kanye West) — and the pop star’s famous pals aren’t holding back their adoration for her sixth studio LP.

Reputation by @taylorswift out now. Proud to be a part of this one, check it out x

Every step of the way! So proud of you @taylorswift 🖤 #Reputation Out Now 🔥🔥🔥

I’m so emotional ssudfbdyydgbdyyztst

Read above for the biggest celebrity reactions so far, from squad members like Todrick Hall and Lily Aldridge (the former of which says he’s “gagging,” the latter who beams, “So proud of you”), music video director Joseph Kahn, and, of course, Alana Haim, of HAIM.