Taylor Swift Gives a Peek At the Tabloid-Inspired Back Covers of Her Magazines

Taylor Swift is using her own magazines to poke fun at the grocery store aisle tabloids that often feature her face.

Ahead of the Friday release of her new album, Reputation, Swift unveiled the back covers of her two exclusive Target magazines that will launch in conjunction with her new music at the retailer.

“Forgot to show the back of the Target magazines 😂,” wrote Swift on Twitter. She added, “On Friday you can get your hands on this quality reading material.”

On the back of Volume 1, Swift wears an oversized blue sweater dress, posing amid headlines and taglines like “My Private World Exposed” and “Taylor Shocker!”

There’s even a callout to her beloved cat, with a huge headline reading, “Who Is Olivia’s Real Father?”

Swift’s other feline friend gets a callout on the back of Volume 2, where a headline reads, “Catitude! Meredith Is Out of Control!”

The magazine also teases “Why She Disappeared,” poking fun at Swift’s time out of the spotlight this year.

The two 72-page magazines include a fashion spread, as well as a “variety of art created and curated by Taylor herself including her music, her paintings, her handwritten lyrics and more,” according to the retailer’s description.

Reputation will be released Friday.