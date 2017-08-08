Taylor Swift Remains Stoic as Mom Andrea Becomes Emotional Throughout Groping Trial Opening Statements

On the second day of Taylor Swift‘s trial against former radio show host David Mueller for alleged sexual assault, the superstar was focused and calm as their lawyers presented opening statements to the jury panel.

Swift’s attorney said Tuesday morning the “Shake It Off” singer is “taking a stand for all women” and that “this is a case of sexual assault in the workplace.”

The star’s mother, Andrea, became slightly emotional and dabbed at her cheeks during the opening statements. Andrea, who sat next to Swift in the courtroom, is also a co-defendant in the case.

“A woman is assaulted. She reports it and she gets sued … it doesn’t make sense,” added Swift’s lawyer. “She’s trying to tell people out there that you can say no when someone grabs you no matter who they are.”

Swift wore a black, long-sleeved dress over a T-shirt and had her hair pulled back into a low, neat bun. She also carried a small, leather handbag and had on her signature red lip.

The Grammy winner, 27, remained stoic throughout the morning and occasionally bounced over to the fans in the courtroom gallery to acknowledge them.

Mueller wore a gray suit and navy tie and mostly looked down at the desk in front of him. After opening statements, he was called to give his initial testimony.

Swift’s lawyer also told the jury panel — made up of two men and six women — that Swift told someone on her team, ‘Dude, that guy just grabbed my ass,’ right after the alleged incident in 2013. Swift pursed her lips and looked away as her lawyer recounted the episode.

On Monday, Swift was also reportedly in court for jury selection. A total of eight jurors were selected out of a group of 60.

Mueller first sued Swift in 2015, claiming he lost his job after the singer’s security team accused him of groping her butt during a meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center in June of 2013.

Mueller also accused his colleague then of sexually assaulting the singer, but a rep for Swift told PEOPLE that “the radio station was given evidence immediately after the incident” and “made their independent decision.”

One month later, the “Out of the Woods” singer countersued Mueller, saying in court papers he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

Swift — who has been largely out of the spotlight in 2017 — is expected to take the stand at some point throughout the nine-day trial.

She revealed in her countersuit that any money she wins will be donated to “charitable organizations dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard.”