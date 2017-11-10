Taylor Swift Drops Reputation — and Her Swifties Are Freaking Out

Three years after releasing her record-breaking album 1989, Taylor Swift is finally giving her fans what they’ve been begging for — a ton of new tunes.

The Grammy winner, 27, dropped her new album Reputation shortly before midnight on Thursday, and it appears to be everything her Swifties have been hoping for.

While many of the songs reveal intimate details about her secret relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Swift — who spent most of 2016 in hiding — also tells her side of the story on her past relationships and feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West.

On the biting track “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” Swift sounds off on being “stabbed” in the back by a former friend (probably West).

“Friends don’t try to trick you / Get you on the phone and mind-twist you,” she sings about the infamous edited call leaked by Kardashian West.

Fans are speculating “I Did Something Bad” and “Getaway Car” were inspired by her whirlwind relationship with actor Tom Hiddleston, whom she dated for several months after calling it quits with deejay Calvin Harris. The high-profile fling drew harsh criticism from those who slammed how quickly Swift moved on from Harris.

“I never trust a playboy but they love me / So I fly them all around the world and I let them think they saved me,” she sings on the track. “They’re burning all the witches even if you aren’t one / They got their pitchforks and proof, their receipts and reasons.”

And on “Getaway Car,” Swift reveals one of her past relationships just wasn’t meant to last.

“I wanted to leave him / I needed a reason / X marks the spot where we fell apart,” she sings. “But with three of us, honey, it’s a side show / And a circus ain’t a love story / And now we’re both sorry.”

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Drops New Song ‘Call It What You Want’ — & Reveals Details of Her Relationship With Joe Alwyn

In sexy tracks like “Delicate” and “Dress,” she seemingly opens up about her intense connection with Alwyn, 26.

“Do the girls back home touch you like I do / Long night with your hands up in my hair / Stay here honey I don’t wanna share / ‘Cause I like you,” she sings on “Delicate.”

After surprising her fans with the album 30 minutes before it was set to drop, Swift’s loyal legion of followers freaked out on social media.

I can see wigs flying all over the place #REPUTATION pic.twitter.com/RJLXUrue8i — melissa/REP TODAY (@potaytozayn) November 10, 2017

I’m sorry… the old Taylor STILL can’t come to the phone right now. Why? BECAUSE SHE JUST RELEASED HER 6th STUDIO ALBUM #reputation, out NOW on iTunes! ✨ | https://t.co/NJlPfIVJZL pic.twitter.com/9OaqYlAupi — Taylor Swift | FOTP (@FOTPTaylorSwift) November 10, 2017

Just a few months ago we were pleading you to release TS6 and now #reputation is available for everyone to listen. Don’t mind me I’m just being emotional. AND THE ALBUM OF THE YEAR GOES TO…… RRRRRRREEEEPUTATION — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSupdated) November 10, 2017

We're just taking a moment to listen to #reputation, we are DYING OVER HERE 🚨🚨🚨 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) November 10, 2017

Swift is set to appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend as its musical guest, and she will also be performing an intimate set at SiriusXM on Friday.