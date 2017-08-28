Music
Every Single Taylor Swift Reference in the 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video
The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now … because Swift is busy burying every version of her to reclaim her reputation
"HERE LIES TAYLOR SWIFT'S REPUTATION"
The video opens on a graveyard, zooming in on a headstone that proclaims the death of Swift's reputation — which seems to be the theme of her new album, as she is reclaiming it on Reputation — followed by a zombie-like Taylor crawling out of the grave in the blue dress she wore in "Out of the Woods." After all, she'll rise up from the dead every time!
MET GALA TAYLOR IN THE GRAVE
The video drives home the point that the old Taylor is dead … by actually showing Taylor in her 2014 Met Gala dress, being buried by her zombie self.
THE CLASSIC TAYLOR CLOSEUP
As made iconic by the "Blank Space" video and its equally lacquered red lips.
CAR CRASH TAYLOR
A reference to the fact that the media likes to see stars crash and burn, literally exemplified by Swift getting into a car crash while paparazzi clamor for a shot. Oh, and did you notice the coffee cup that went flying? Could that be a callback to "Starbucks lovers?" Or is it a reference to her love of "basic" pumpkin spice lattes?
TAYLOR HOLDING THE GRAMMY
Specifically, the Grammy that she won for Album of the Year in 2016, when she used her acceptance speech to tell girls everywhere that "there are going to be people along the way who try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame," which was thought to be a clap back to Kanye West's line in "Famous."
"BLIND FOR LOVE"
If you look closely in the scene where Taylor and her girl gang rob the vault (wearing cat masks, obviously) her embroidered sweatshirt says "Blind for Love," a nod to the fact that she's often been subject to media criticism about her love life and how she "goes on too many dates."
THE "BAD BLOOD" GIRL GANG
Do those outfits look familiar? Because Taylor's motorcycle gang in "Look" is dressed awfully similar to her squad in "Bad Blood." And that ties in with the next reference …
TAYLOR RUNNING "SQUAD U"
The pop star's infamous squad was often criticized for looking just like Taylor herself: Tall, skinny and supermodel-esque. So, naturally, she had to take a dig at that idea with a training camp of identical squad members.
THE "I [HEART] T.S. SHIRTS"
Everyone take a moment to remember the time in our lives when nothing — and we mean nothing — was a bigger topic of discussion as Tom Hiddleston wearing an "I [Heart] T.S." shirt at her Fourth of July party.
STANDING ON ALL OF HER OLD PERSONAS
The old Taylor is officially dead … and the new Taylor had to kill her in order to be born.
THE SHOCKED FACE
The "surprised" face that the pop star used to wear whenever she won a major award was eventually turned into a meme, and even parodied on Saturday Night Live and by Justin Timberlake.
"DON'T CALL ME THAT"
Taylor took issue with the fact that West said he "made that b— famous," so naturally, her alter ego doesn't like to be referred to in such a manner, either.
"STOP PLAYING THE VICTIM"
One of the biggest criticisms that Taylor has gotten over the years is that she allegedly likes to "play the victim" in feuds in order to make herself look better than whomever has spoken out against her. Apparently she's much more interested in being the villain now …
"GETTING RECEIPTS"
Remember that infamous Snapchat story that Kim Kardashian posted? Yeah, so does Taylor.
"I WOULD LIKE TO BE EXCLUDED FROM THIS NARRATIVE"
Taylor's response to those notorious Snapchats was to say that she has always wanted to be "excluded from this narrative," so it's only appropriate that the persona saying that in her video is wearing the sparkly dress that she wore to the 2008 VMAs when West stormed the stage and interrupted her speech.