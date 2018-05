Snakes flanked her set, which Swith said before singing “Long Live” came from a “low” point in her life “a couple of years ago” — alluding to her feud with Kim Kardashian West, who leaked a phone call between the singer and her husband Kanye West in 2016.

“A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on. And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media,” Swift told her audience. “And I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was gonna get to do this anymore and I guess the snakes … I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to beat you. It can strengthen you instead.”