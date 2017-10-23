…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Are you ready for it?

A new Taylor Swift music video will debut later this week, and the pop star is giving fans a taste of her foray into science fiction.

Posting a series of trailer clips to Instagram on Monday, Swift revealed that the video for her song “…Ready for It” is set to hit the Internet on Thursday.

In just a few seconds, Swift teased what appears to be an epic battle. At one point, the singer harnesses lightning-like power before later shattering a glass window and knocking down what we can only assume is an enemy.

Swift wears a black hooded coak for some of the video, but in other parts seemingly channels a cyborg in a nude bodysuit — much like Scarlett Johansson‘s character in 2017 action flick Ghost in the Shell.

It’s been nearly two months since Swift made waves with the first music video from her upcoming album, Reputation. The clip — for controversial single “Look What You Made Me Do” — saw Swift channeling her past selves and declaring “the old Taylor” dead.

“…Ready for It,” which was the second single off of Reputation, is seemingly about Swift’s current boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who she has been dating since late last year.

On the track, Swift, 27, sings, “Some boys are trying too hard / He don’t try at all though / Younger than my exes but he acts like such a man, though.”

Alwyn, 26, is seven years younger than Calvin Harris and 10 years younger than Tom Hiddleston, whom Swift dated before the British actor.

Just hours after releasing “…Ready for It,” the singer kicked herself out of the top spot on the U.S. iTunes chart where “Look What You Made Me Do” had been sitting at number one.