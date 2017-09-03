Taylor Swift in Love! Read All the Revealing Lyrics to Her Sexy New Song ‘…Ready for It’

Looks like the “old Taylor” isn’t dead after all.
On Saturday night, the Grammy winner, 27, surprised Swifties with a sneak peek of “…Ready for It,” the first track off her highly anticipated album Reputation. She later released the full song on iTunes and Spotify on Sunday morning.
Unlike the dark, scathing sound of her record-breaking single “Look What You Made Me Do,” the new song — which was previewed on ESPN during the Alabama-Florida State game — reveals a head-over-heels Swift, who’s been dating British actor Joe Alwyn since late last year.
“New song snippet that sounds like Red and 1989 combined. Ready for it @taylorswift13!!!” one excited fan tweeted after the preview aired.
Read all the lyrics to the song below:
Knew he was a killer
First time that I saw him
Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted
But if he’s a ghost then
I can be a phantom
Holdin’ him for ransom
Some, Some
Some boys are trying too hard
He don’t try at all though
Younger than my exes but he acts like such a man, though
I see nothing better
Keeping him forever
Like a vendetta-ta
I-I-I see how this is gonna go
Touch me and you’ll never be alone
I-Island breeze, lights down low
No one has to know
In the middle of the night, in my dreams
You should see the things we do, baby mmm
In the middle of the night in my dreams
I know I’m gonna be with you
So, I take my time
Are you ready for it?
Me, I was a robber
First time that he saw me
Stealing hearts and running off and never saying sorry
But if I’m a thief then
He can join the heist and
We’ll move into an island
and, and, and…
He can be my jailer
Burton to this Taylor
Every lover known in comparison is a failure
I forget their names now
I’m so very tame now
I’ll never be the same now
In the middle of the night, in my dreams (yeah)
You should see the things we do (we do), baby (mmm)
In the middle of the night in my dreams (my dreams)
I know I’m gonna be with you
So, I take my time
In the middle of the night
Are you ready for it?
Oh
Are you ready for it?
Baby, let the games begin
The games begin
The games begin
(Are you ready for it?)
So baby, let the games begin
The games begin
The games begin
(Are you ready for it?)
Are you ready for it?
I-I-I see how this is gonna go
Touch me and you’ll never be alone
I-Island breeze, lights down low
No one has to know
In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)
You should see the things we do (we do), baby (baby, mmm)
In the middle of the night in my dreams (my dreams)
I know I’m gonna be with you
So, I take my time
In the middle of the night
So, baby let the games begin
The games begin
The games begin
(Are you ready for it?)
So, baby let the games begin
The games begin
The games begin
(Are you ready for it?)