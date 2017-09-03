Taylor Swift in Love! Read All the Revealing Lyrics to Her Sexy New Song ‘…Ready for It’

Looks like the “old Taylor” isn’t dead after all.

On Saturday night, the Grammy winner, 27, surprised Swifties with a sneak peek of “…Ready for It,” the first track off her highly anticipated album Reputation. She later released the full song on iTunes and Spotify on Sunday morning.

Unlike the dark, scathing sound of her record-breaking single “Look What You Made Me Do,” the new song — which was previewed on ESPN during the Alabama-Florida State game — reveals a head-over-heels Swift, who’s been dating British actor Joe Alwyn since late last year.

RELATED VIDEO: All The Criticism Taylor Swift Is Slamming In ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Music Video

“New song snippet that sounds like Red and 1989 combined. Ready for it @taylorswift13!!!” one excited fan tweeted after the preview aired.

Are you #readyforit? No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017

Read all the lyrics to the song below:

Knew he was a killer

First time that I saw him

Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted

But if he’s a ghost then

I can be a phantom

Holdin’ him for ransom

Some, Some

Some boys are trying too hard

He don’t try at all though

Younger than my exes but he acts like such a man, though

I see nothing better

Keeping him forever

Like a vendetta-ta

I-I-I see how this is gonna go

Touch me and you’ll never be alone

I-Island breeze, lights down low

No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby mmm

In the middle of the night in my dreams

I know I’m gonna be with you

So, I take my time

Are you ready for it?

Me, I was a robber

First time that he saw me

Stealing hearts and running off and never saying sorry

But if I’m a thief then

He can join the heist and

We’ll move into an island

and, and, and…

He can be my jailer

Burton to this Taylor

Every lover known in comparison is a failure

I forget their names now

I’m so very tame now

I’ll never be the same now

In the middle of the night, in my dreams (yeah)

You should see the things we do (we do), baby (mmm)

In the middle of the night in my dreams (my dreams)

I know I’m gonna be with you

So, I take my time

In the middle of the night

Are you ready for it?

Oh

Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin

The games begin

The games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

So baby, let the games begin

The games begin

The games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

Are you ready for it?

I-I-I see how this is gonna go

Touch me and you’ll never be alone

I-Island breeze, lights down low

No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)

You should see the things we do (we do), baby (baby, mmm)

In the middle of the night in my dreams (my dreams)

I know I’m gonna be with you

So, I take my time

In the middle of the night

So, baby let the games begin

The games begin

The games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

So, baby let the games begin

The games begin

The games begin

(Are you ready for it?)