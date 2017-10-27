All the secret symbols, hidden messages and subtle shade in Taylor Swift’s New Video for ‘…Ready for It’

Swifties weren’t ready for it, but the newly released music video for “…Ready for It?” contains specific Easter eggs and could be validating some popular fan theories. Let the games begin!

In the anime-inspired visual, Taylor Swift plays with themes seen in sci-fi films such as Tron and Blade Runner as well as Ghost in the Shell, specifically Major Motoko’s cyborg shell. A little bit of the video game franchise, Final Fantasy, perhaps?

And the latest Joseph Kahn-directed footage even contains follow-up references originally made in the “Look What You Made Me Do” video as well as her past music videos. (Proof that the old Taylor Swift is alive and well!)

1. Shout-outs to Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Look closely in the opening scenes and you’ll find the number 89 – a nod to her birth year and album title, 1989. And what’s that 91 in yellow? It could be Alwyn’s birth year: 1991.

Taylor and Joe's birth years, 1989 and 1991 written on the wall. #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/2yij2uZglh — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) October 27, 2017

After all, she does sing: “Knew he was a killer/ First time that I saw him.” Alwyn’s first-ever movie was last year’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, in which he starred as a U.S. soldier stricken with PTSD after a deadly firefight during the Iraq war.

Ok and that clearly says “Joseph” with a halo on it. #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/KvxgorP17K — Joy🖤✨ (@smilesandswifts) October 27, 2017

Taylor punches in the numbers 21 and Joe's birthday is Feb 21st 🤔 #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/qc6fJcoDwC — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 27, 2017

Another shout-out to Alwyn: The name “Joseph” is in Chinese calligraphy at 0:28. Or could it be for the director?

2. The Snake Is Back

Don’t think the snake references are gone! Swift slyly included “Year of the Snake” (蛇年) in Chinese calligraphy seen in one of the alleyways (at 0:22).

OMG. The characters 蛇年 is Chinese for "Year of the Snake," which is the zodiac year @taylorswift13 was born in. #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/bAWOUljvRb — Evelyn Lee (@theevelynlee) October 27, 2017

Swift has been embracing the snake image and using it to promote her new music, most prominently in “Look What You Made Me Do,” with a CGI snake. In addition, she’ is selling slithering merchandise in support of her upcoming Reputation album.

And remember her feud with Kim Kardashian West? The reality star previously banned commenters from using the snake emoji on her Instagram, and instead was flooded with the reptile in the comment sections.

3. Secret Messages Hiding on the Walls

The star sends messages to her Swifties with affirmations on the wall as well as her favorite number, 13.

Taylor liked a post on Tumblr about secret messages on the walls ▪️All Eyes On Us

▪️UR Gorgeous

▪️This Is Enough

▪️I Love You In Secret pic.twitter.com/a5vAA3EnLy — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 27, 2017

There’s even a reference to the latest single off of Reputation: “Gorgeous.”

4. Breaking Free from the Media’s Perception

The glass box that cyborg Taylor is trapped in could be how Swift sees herself against the media.

They (the media) trapped Taylor in a cage to hurt and manipulate her all they wanted. But soon SHE BROKE FREE.#ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/VCusFhxUCI — summer (@slaylorstan) October 27, 2017

#ReadyForItMusicVideo What I took from it is that Taylor freed herself from how others view her life on display. @JosephKahn @taylorswift13 — Chris (@ChrisCrocker) October 27, 2017

Taylor sets herself free from what the media depicts her to be. Powerful video and she slays it! @taylornation13 #ReadyForItMusicVideo ❤ pic.twitter.com/FEjrR78TOi — Kara Lyn Rumley (@kararumley) October 27, 2017

A possible meaning to the “…Ready for It?” music video: Taylor is the only person to defeat Taylor.

5. Calvin Harris

All those luminescent lightning bolts could be to refresh everyone’s memory about her songwriting collaboration with ex-boyfriend Harris for the 2016 single with Rihanna “This Is What You Came For.” The lightning bolts are clear references to the single’s cover art and the line, “lighting strikes every time you move” and that color scheme is definitely similar.

And remember Nils Sjöberg? Swifties think the singer’s cyborg (cy-berg) getup could possibly be a nod to the pseudonym Swift used for writing credit on “This Is What You Came For.”

Nils Sjöbot — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) October 26, 2017

Kahn also joked about the fake name on Twitter Thursday, writing: “Nils Sjöbot.”

THE OLD TAYLOR VS. THE NEW TAYLOR #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/KXS5nixo7t — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSupdated) October 27, 2017

6. Old and New Taylor

Though in “…Ready for It?” it’s clear that Swift is battling herself, there are references to her old music videos.

Swift has collaborated with Kahn for “Blank Space,” “Wildest Dreams” and “Look What You Made Me Do.” Fans noticed similarities in some of the poses from “…Ready for It” in two of Kahn’s past Swift videos: “Out of the Woods” and “Bad Blood.”

Is it just me, or what? I think this scene from the trailer of #ReadyForItMusicVideo looks familiar to me. @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/xveg2Pmpo1 — ✨ERK🐍✨ (@earkkky13) October 23, 2017

In addition, “Bad Blood” and “…Ready for It?” both featured futuristic themes throughout the videos with similar choreography.

bad blood // ready for it pic.twitter.com/keMHiQLo2e — AT (@archivetay) October 23, 2017

7. White Horse

Keeping with the theory that Swift has revisited many of her past music videos, the Grammy winner also features a white horse, a possible hint to her 2008 track “White Horse” off the Fearless album.

White Horse..

Blank Space..

Bad Blood.. Too much Memories waaah#ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/iyzYx6oIzb — Andrei Daquis (@Reiand13) October 27, 2017

Also Swift rode a white stallion in her “Blank Space” video.

BLANK SPACE VS. READY FOR IT#ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/auHxR0IViy — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSupdated) October 27, 2017

The old horse can't come to the phone right now. #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/x4kTMwTbZs — melissa🌩🐍💕 (@swiftlymelissa) October 27, 2017

8. Gold Plane from “Look What You Made Me Do”

Observant fans found in one scene, Swift stands on what resembles a platform that reads “burn all the witches” in spray paint that resembles the plane from the “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

9. Makeup

Swift’s makeup, specifically the winged eyeliner is very similar to that of her “Blank Space” character. And the red lipstick is back too!

Reputation drops Nov. 10 and is available for preorder now.