Is Taylor Swift’s ‘…Ready for It’ About Joe Alwyn or Harry Styles? See Why Her Swifties Are Split

Taylor Swift dropped the second song off her upcoming album Reputation on Sunday morning, causing a massive debate amongst her Swifties on social media over the inspiration behind “…Ready for It.”

Many immediately went wild for the catchy tune (read the full lyrics here) saying it was written about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom Swift has been dating since late last year.

“Some boys are trying too hard / He don’t try at all though / Younger than my exes but he acts like such a man, though,” sings Swift, 27, on the track.

Alwyn, 26, is seven years younger than Calvin Harris and 10 years younger than Tom Hiddleston, whom Swift dated before the British actor.

Wait, is Ready For It actually about her current boyfriend, Joe? Because ❤️ — Caitlin Rantala (@caitlinrantala) September 3, 2017

It sounds like …Ready For It? is about Joe Awlyn and @taylorswift13 and I'm about to scream because it's too cute — Brainiac (@Perspicax_) September 3, 2017

I love the fact that #ReadyForIt is about Joe Alwyn. It's Taylor's way to introduce us to him — Lola Foura (@OlgaFoura) September 3, 2017

I bet my pennies that this is about joe alwyn, but this also means Taylor's really happy in her relationship!!!! I'm so happy she's happy 😁😁 https://t.co/pKK6wt6zzw — fran (@centuryswift) September 3, 2017

Just as many fans, however, are positive the song was inspired by Harry Styles. Though she’s never confirmed the rumors, many believe her hit songs “Style” and “Out of the Woods” off her 1989 album were written about the former One Direction singer, who is 23 years old.

Styles’ song “Two Ghosts” off his recent solo album is rumored to be a direct response to Swift’s “Style” because of his lyrics “Same lips red, same eyes blue / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos.” In “Style,” she sings “I got that red lip, classic thing that you like … You got that long hair slicked back, white T-shirt.”

taylor swift's ready for it is yet another bop about harry styles and no one can tell me otherwise — Jess (@BettyxJug) September 3, 2017

Hi @Harry_Styles, Tay Tay just gave you an answer for "Two Ghosts". Your move…Taylor Swift – Ready For It? (Audio) https://t.co/SScnUPfhm3 — Rayna Malik (@fieryfyrfly) September 3, 2017

anyways ready for it is 100% about harry styles i will hear no arguments otherwise — vincci | uni (@lknopeswyatt) September 3, 2017

is ready for it about harry styles ??!! cause two ghosts… — julia (@radiogasm) September 3, 2017

…Ready For It? is definitely Taylor's song for Harry Styles. #ReputationEra — jules🐍 (@julieps48) September 3, 2017

@Harry_Styles listen to Ready For It. 'cause it seems that the song was written for you😏😭😂 #ReadyForIt — DJane✨ (@djanestyles) September 3, 2017

Either way, Swift’s new song is already a hit. Just hours after releasing “…Ready for It,” the singer kicked herself out of the top spot on the U.S. iTunes chart where her scathing single “Look What You Made Me Do” had been sitting at number one.