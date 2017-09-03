Is Taylor Swift’s ‘…Ready for It’ About Joe Alwyn or Harry Styles? See Why Her Swifties Are Split

Taylor Swift dropped the second song off her upcoming album Reputation on Sunday morning, causing a massive debate amongst her Swifties on social media over the inspiration behind “…Ready for It.”
Many immediately went wild for the catchy tune (read the full lyrics here) saying it was written about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom Swift has been dating since late last year.
“Some boys are trying too hard / He don’t try at all though / Younger than my exes but he acts like such a man, though,” sings Swift, 27, on the track.
Alwyn, 26, is seven years younger than Calvin Harris and 10 years younger than Tom Hiddleston, whom Swift dated before the British actor.
Just as many fans, however, are positive the song was inspired by Harry Styles. Though she’s never confirmed the rumors, many believe her hit songs “Style” and “Out of the Woods” off her 1989 album were written about the former One Direction singer, who is 23 years old.
Styles’ song “Two Ghosts” off his recent solo album is rumored to be a direct response to Swift’s “Style” because of his lyrics “Same lips red, same eyes blue / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos.” In “Style,” she sings “I got that red lip, classic thing that you like … You got that long hair slicked back, white T-shirt.”
Either way, Swift’s new song is already a hit. Just hours after releasing “…Ready for It,” the singer kicked herself out of the top spot on the U.S. iTunes chart where her scathing single “Look What You Made Me Do” had been sitting at number one.