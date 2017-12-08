Taylor Swift is continuing to control the narrative of her Reputation-era public persona.

To accompany her British Vogue cover story and fashion shoot, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer wrote a revealing new poem, which the U.K. outlet published in its January 2018 issue.

The prose — titled “The Trick to Holding On” — finds Swift, 27, reflecting on reinvention and growing up.

In the first stanza, she references people you remove from life over time that have caused you harm. “Let go of the words they hurl your way,” she writes, adding: “Their words will cut, but your tears will dry.”

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

The poem goes on to preach self-worth and celebrate the wisdom that comes with age.

“Life nearly ran you off the road,” Swift writes. “The trick to holding on was all that letting go.”

The poem’s tone mirrors the themes of her latest album, Reputation, in which she provides commentary on her public persona and modern fame, through her life in the spotlight. Over the course of the near-perfect LP, the singer alludes to various experiences she weathered in 2016 that led to her being crucified in the court of public opinion — from feuds with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry, to high-profile relationships with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Since her album’s November 10 release, the star has expanded on the musical experience with her popular Reputation Pop Up, which will be available for fans to peruse Dec. 12-16 at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. Swift has also partnered with AT&T and DIRECTV to give listeners a behind-the-scenes look at how the chart-topping album came together with the new “The Making of a Song” series.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Fans Are Mad After Kim Kardashian Posts Snap of Kanye’s ‘Famous’ Exhibit

Swift — who is now dating 26-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn — recently returned to the stage for the first time in 10 months for the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball and will embark on her much-anticipated stadium tour in 2018.

One week after Reputation became available for streaming, the Grammy winner curated a playlist for Apple Music. Now available on the streaming platform, “Taylor Swift’s Favorite Songs” includes a slew of new tunes, from Reputation cuts, to offerings from up-and-comers and veterans, like Keith Urban and Pink.