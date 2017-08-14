Taylor Swift Donating to Sexual Assault Victims to ‘Help Those Whose Voices Should Also Be Heard’

Taylor Swift is giving back after her victory following a groping trial on Monday.

The “Shake It Off” singer, 27, released a statement to PEOPLE thanking the judge and jury “for their careful consideration,” as well as her attorneys “for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year- ordeal and two-year long trial process.”

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she continued. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Swift was awarded $1 after a jury found former radio host David Mueller guilty of assault and battery against Swift at a meet-and-greet photo session in June 2013.

It was a difficult day for the pop star. She watched as Mueller’s lawyer, Gabe McFarland argued before a jury that her allegations of assault destroyed his client’s career. When McFarland claimed that Mueller “is not the guy” who grabbed Swift’s derriere, the singer shook her head and mouthed the word, “Wow.”

Mueller denied the allegations and also accused his colleague of sexually assaulting the singer, but a rep for Swift told PEOPLE at the time that “the radio station was given evidence immediately after the incident” and “made their independent decision.”

One month later, the “Out of the Woods” singer countersued Mueller, saying in court papers he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

On Friday, U.S. District Judge William Martinez dismissed the case brought against Swift by Mueller who claimed the pop star essentially ruined his career. Mueller had sought $3 million in damages from Swift.