She’s Back! Taylor Swift Performs New Ballad ‘New Year’s Day’ on ABC’s TGIT

By @chiumelo

Posted on

TGIT, indeed.

Just hours ahead of her album release, Taylor Swift debuted a new song titled “New Year’s Day” during ABC’s TGIT programming.

Presented during a break in Scandal, the Grammy winner’s performance of the heartfelt ballad was her first performance of a new song in three years and her first television appearance promoting Reputation.

“You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi / I can tell that it’s gonna be a long road / I’ll be there if you’re the toast of the town, babe / Or if you strike out and you’re crawling home,” sings Swift on the song.

The performance was recorded during a Reputation secret session held at her Rhode Island home, and her adoring fans surrounded her while she sang the song at the piano.

Swift is a big fan of ABC’s hit show Grey’s Anatomy and even named one of her beloved cats after Ellen Pompeo’s character Meredith Grey.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift: Her Friends Think Joe Alwyn Could Be ‘The One’

Shortly after debuting her first single “Look What You Made Me Do,” the network featured the song in a teaser for their Thursday night shows.

Reputation is out at midnight on Friday.