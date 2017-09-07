Watch Taylor Swift Kick Andy Samberg Through a Wall and Chow Down on Cookie Dough in New Commercial

Look what Andy Samberg made Taylor Swift do!

In a new commercial for Taylor Swift NOW — the curated video catalog available to AT&T customers through the company’s DirectTV Now streaming service — Swift has cameras follow a fictional day in her life, which includes a run-in with Samberg in the halls of her recording studio complex.

Facing off after bumping into one another, each ask the other to apologize, with Swift eventually calling the former Saturday Night Live star, “Andy Sam-jerk.”

A stare-down, thumb-war and caricature artist competition ensues before the two launch into an “unbelievable choreographed fight sequence” that ends in Samberg being kicked through a wall by the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer. Ouch!

Of course, that’s not the only thing Swift does in the commercial. The clip, released Thursday, also shows the singer playing with her cat Olivia, scrolling the web on her phone, eating raw cookie dough and picking food off her sweater — all while prepping to record her new song.

Swift shared behind-the-scenes previews of the video on Instagram too, writing, “Such a taxing day when they’re like ‘eat some cookie dough’ and you’re like, ‘Okay I’ll make this sacrifice for my art.’ ”

The commercial is just one of many high profile tie-ins Swift has pegged to her new album, Reputation, out Nov. 10.

ABC appeared to be first, dropping a promo featuring “Look What You Made Me Do” in August for their TGIT Shondaland shows with female leads Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith Grey), Kerry Washington (Scandal‘s Olivia Pope) and Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder‘s Annalise Keating) rocking out to the track.

“Yes. Oh yes. New #TGIT. New @taylorswift13. It’s happening. It’s all happening… ” Shonda Rhimes tweeted. “#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo.”

The network also revealed the first-look of Swift’s video for “Look What You Made Me Do” on Good Morning America ahead of the video’s official premiere at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Days later, UPS announced they were partnering with Swift as the “official delivery partner” for Reputation — launching “tailor-made” experiences for fans, like special UPS trucks with Swift’s album cover on the side running in Nashville, Atlanta, and New York City ahead of a nationwide roll out.

That news came with a mysterious video that showed Swift — who embraced her darker side in the revenge-themed clap-back song — writing a note and packing a white gift box into a UPS shipment, just before making eyes directly at the camera.

Swifties could also pre-order her album from UPS.com to enter to win “a grand prize flyaway package with premium tickets to a Taylor Swift concert, airfare, hotel, dinner and a makeover experience. Additional contest prizes include concert tickets, an autographed piece of memorabilia from the set of Taylor Swift’s new music video, and merchandise.”