'As a Show of Power, Taylor Swift Will Blot Out the Sun': Internet Reacts to Singer's Cryptic Clip on Eclipse Day

There might be two celestial events happening on Monday.

Superstar Taylor Swift released a cryptic teaser video across her social media channels around 11 a.m. EST – just days after blacking out her various accounts and website.

In the short clip, what appeared to be a snake or dragon tail curled and uncurled under video static. Many are speculating that the teaser was a sign that new solo music from the Grammy winner is coming.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Director Joseph Kahn – who has helmed some of Swift’s past music video offerings – retweeted the clip with a smiley face, then further wrote to his followers, “In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun.”

In 30 minutes, as a show of power, @taylorswift13 will blot out the sun. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 21, 2017

Kahn wasn’t the only Swiftie to joke about the mysterious video being released on the day that the total solar eclipse will captivate millions across America.

Joked one Twitter user, “Trying to focus at work when both the sun and taylor swift are both being extremely extra today.”

trying to focus at work when both the sun and taylor swift are both being extremely extra today pic.twitter.com/Eo8Nmif71l — emma lord (@dilemmalord) August 21, 2017

taylor swift really just stole the spotlight from the sun — talia (@heavencanthelp) August 21, 2017

2:44pm: Taylor Swift steps out of the blackened sun, eyes ablaze, declaring this her new kingdom — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) August 21, 2017

Total Solar Eclipse: hey guys, im happ-

Taylor Swift:

pic.twitter.com/m3BOqABWCG — M 🎩 (@IKnewYouWereFat) August 21, 2017

THE NATURAL WORLD: Solar ecli-

TAYLOR SWIFT: pic.twitter.com/WWPzKbMhcX — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) August 21, 2017

Others were busy speculating over what type of creature the tail in question belonged to.

I don't know about you, but that tail on Taylor Swift's Twitter looks like a dragon's tail… #TaylorSwiftIsMyKhaleesi #TS6IsComing pic.twitter.com/C2uzQjHpOb — Avery Thompson (@avery__thompson) August 21, 2017

Wrote one Twitter user, “Taylor Swift deleted all her social media bc a snake sheds its skin and comes back better than before!!!! I am DECEASED #TS6ISCOMIMG.”

taylor swift deleted all her social media bc a snake sheds its skin and comes back better than before!!!! i am DECEASED #TS6ISCOMIMG — jules (@julia_farrell) August 21, 2017

Many noted that a snake may harken back to Swift’s infamous feud with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West last summer. The tiff was reignited when the reality star posted Snapchat videos of a phone call between her husband and Swift discussing West’s song “Famous” – which appeared to contradict the pop star’s initial comments about the track. However, Swift’s rep told PEOPLE, “Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyrics, ‘I made that bitch famous.'”

Swift soon responded herself on her Instagram account, writing, “Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bitch’ in his song? It doesn’t exist because it never happened. You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world. He promised to play the song for me, but he never did. While I wanted to be supportive of Kanye on the phone call, you cannot ‘approve’ a song you haven’t heard. Being falsely painted as a liar when I was never given the full story or played any part of the song is character assassination.”

At the time, many used a snake emoji as a diss toward Swift.

Haters: taylor swift is a snake

Taylor: *posts a video of a snake*

Me: pic.twitter.com/ljrjPcC9ci — andrea 🌹 (@starIighttswift) August 21, 2017

Prediction: Knowing Taylor Swift's ability to brilliantly create a catchy bop, I hope that song has hissing sounds sampled into it 🐍 — TS6 IS COMING 🐍 (@pawxb) August 21, 2017

Other fans of Swift left the conspiracy theories aside and were merely shook by the news.

Doctor: "Can you explain what caused your heart attack?" Me: "Yes. Taylor Swift posted a 10 second mute video with a moving reptile tail." — summer (@slaylorstan) August 21, 2017

How am I expected to get any work done today or the rest of this entire week I mean honestly @taylorswift13 #TS6ISCOMIMG — Tiffany Taylor (@_tiffanytaylor) August 21, 2017

the whole fandom is like this: pic.twitter.com/qVbIZ8CLZv — ϟ alisa △⃒⃘ (@alisa_peace) August 21, 2017

Joked one, “Doctor: ‘Can you explain what caused your heart attack?’ Me: ‘Yes. Taylor Swift posted a 10 second mute video with a moving reptile tail.’ “