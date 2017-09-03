Surprise! Taylor Swift Teases New Song ‘Ready for It’ — and the Fans Are Already Loving It

Taylor Swift may have been busy serving as a bridesmaid to her best friend Abigail Anderson on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t have time to drop a surprise on her Swifties.

Swift, 27, gave a preview of new music off her forthcoming Reputation album during the Florida State vs. Alabama football game on ESPN. A full minute of her new song, “Ready for It,” plays in the teaser which was used as a hype song leading into the game. (“Look What You Made Me Do” was also used as a hype song in promos for the game earlier in the week.)

The song was also featured in a preview for ABC’s fall season that was released on Saturday night. The song is cut between clips of different hit ABC shows, like Scandal and Designated Survivor, to tease their upcoming seasons.

This isn’t the first time Swift, 27, has shared her new music through ABC promos — shortly after she premiered her latest single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” on Aug. 25 the song was quickly featured in a teaser for the network’s TGIT programming.

RELATED VIDEO: All the Stars Still in Taylor Swift’s Squad According to ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

Listen to the ESPN teaser below and see a sampling of the lyrics.

Are you #readyforit? No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017

Are you ready for it?

Baby, let the games begin

The games begin

The games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

So baby, let the games begin

The games begin

The games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

Are you ready for it?

I-I-I see how this is gonna go

Touch me and you’ll never be alone

I-Island breeze, lights down low

No one has to know

In the middle of the night, in my dreams (my dreams)

You should see the things we do (we do), baby (baby, mmm)

In the middle of the night in my dreams (my dreams)

I know I’m gonna be with you

So, I take my time

In the middle of the night

So, baby let the games begin

The games begin

The games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

So, baby let the games begin

The games begin

The games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

Naturally, Swift’s fans were already excited by the tease of the new song.

"Island breeze and lights down low. I see how this is gonna go" 🎶 #ReadyForIt pic.twitter.com/JytuH5nIAW — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) September 3, 2017

I love that this will be track one, like are you ready for it? Like damn straight lady I've been ready for it my whole life. #Readyforit — Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) September 3, 2017

oh my good i am shooketh, #readyforit sounds like red meets 1989 meets look what you made me do, it sounds magical @taylorswift13 — raphael gomes (@raphablueberry) September 3, 2017

The song — which will be the first track listing on Swift’s new album — will also begin airing in full on iHeartRadio stations starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Reputation — which is Swift’s sixth album and her first since 2014 — will be released on Nov. 10.