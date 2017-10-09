Taylor Swift Is Heading Back to the Stage in New Live Shows

Taylor Swift once said she was only going to have one tour date in 2017 — and she’s sticking to her word. Well, mostly. The singer has committed to two live performances (read: not full concerts!), according to radio stations 99.7 Now! and B96.

On Dec. 2, she’ll perform at 99.7 Now!’s Poptopia festival in San Jose, California, and on Dec. 7 she’ll appear at the B96 Jingle Bash in Chicago. These mark her first outings in support of her anticipated Reputation LP, which will drop on Nov. 10.

So far, she’s shared “…Ready For It” and “Look What You Made Me Do,” the polarizing lead single off the upcoming batch. “LWYMMD” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in its second week but later ceded its top spot to Cardi B. (Don’t worry, Tay sent flowers to congratulate the new star.)

As for when Swift might hit the road with full concerts in support of Reputation, an official tour has not yet been announced, but she teased a U.S. trek with the August announcement of Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com