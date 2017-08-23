Taylor Swift Is Officially Back! New Album Reputation to Drop Nov. 10 — See the Album Art

She’s back!

Three years after releasing her record-breaking pop album 1989, Taylor Swift has returned.

The singer announced in a series of Instagram posts Wednesday that her new album, Reputation, will be released Nov. 10, with the first single from the record dropping Thursday night.

On Monday morning, Swift sent the internet into a frenzy by sharing a mysterious 10-second video on her social media accounts — her first posts since her accounts were scrubbed on Friday. The distorted, silent clip appeared to depict a snake tail (though some social media users also compared the image to a dragon tail). Swift presented the footage without any caption. Swift presented the footage without any caption. A second, longer clip — with another piece of the tail — went up early Tuesday. In the latest post, which went up at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the head of what turned out to be a serpent was revealed.

The strange clip comes as speculation swirls that Swift is preparing to release her sixth studio album and first full-length record since 2014’s massive 1989. Swifties have been impatiently anticipating new solo music from the Grammy winner, who previously released a new album every two years.

Aside from a high-profile trial in Denver against David Mueller, a former radio deejay host who was recently found guilty of assault and battery against Swift for groping her during a meet-and-greet photo session in 2013, the star has been largely under the radar.

A source told PEOPLE in May Swift — who wrote Little Big Town’s “Better Man” last year and released her hit song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (with Zayn Malik) in January — was hard at work on her new music.

“She is very excited about her new album,” said the source. “She can’t wait to share with her fans later this year.”

The star told Vogue in 2016 she was “going to live my life a little bit without the pressure on myself to create something” and focus on some short-term goals, like learning how to make a “good drink” and getting CPR-certified.