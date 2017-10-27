Taylor Swift Drops Sexy New Music Video for ‘…Ready for It’

We weren’t ready for it.

Despite Instagram teasers for Taylor Swift‘s music video for her new track “…Ready for It,” it was difficult to prepare for the visuals, packed with robots, lightning, and Swift as a naked cyborg.

The themes of sci-fi and anime-inspired are prominent throughout the video as evident from the animations resembling those of a video game.

Swift revealed the video’s release date on Monday with a series of trailer clips posted to her social media.

The new video comes nearly two months after Swift briefly made headlines with the first music video from her upcoming album, Reputation. The visuals for her single “Look What You Made Me Do” saw Swift channeling her past selves and declaring “the old Taylor” dead.

However, the Swift of Red, 1989 and even Speak Now came out to play for the new track released last month. The new song is seemingly about Swift’s current boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who she has been dating since late last year.

“Some boys are trying too hard / He don’t try at all though / Younger than my exes but he acts like such a man, though,” Swift sings on the track.

In the song, Swift is head-over-heels in love — a change from the dark, scathing sound of “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Swift’s best friend, Abigail Anderson Lucier, congratulated Swift on the highly-anticipated release of Reputation as well as the debut of the “…Ready for It” video. “The old Taylor might be dead but the new Taylor is well worth the wait November 10th…Ready for it? #seewhatididthere #reputation,” she wrote.

Just hours after releasing “…Ready for It,” the singer kicked herself out of the top spot on the U.S. iTunes chart where her scathing single “Look What You Made Me Do” had been sitting at number one.

Last week, Swift surprised fans with a sneak peek of “Gorgeous,” the third track to be released off of the highly anticipated new album.

Reputation drops Nov. 10 and is available for preorder now.