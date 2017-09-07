Taylor Swift's Music Video Director Claims Beyoncé's Lemonade Copied Swift's 'Bad Blood' Video

Music video director Joseph Kahn made headlines in August when he shot down claims that he referenced visuals from Beyoncé’s 2016 Lemonade album in the music video for Taylor Swift‘s biting new single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

But now, rather than playing defense, Kahn is going on the offense — claiming it was Beyoncé who was in fact copying images in his and Swift’s 2015 video for “Bad Blood” when Bey made Lemonade the following year.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times Thursday while promoting his new movie Bodied at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, the Grammy-winning director took a swipe at Queen Bey and the image of the singer and her army of leotard-wearing dancers that popped up in her “Formation” video, “Sorry” video and Super Bowl 50 performance.

When the teaser for the Look What You Made Me Do video dropped, fans called out the 27-year-old singer for donning a look similar to Bey’s with her army of crop-top wearing male backup dancers.

“Beyoncé played on being a plantation owner in ‘Formation’ & now that Taylor Swift is ripping from it she’s trying to be one too,” wrote one critic on Twitter.

“Lemonade and Minute Maid,” another quipped.

Beyoncé played on being a plantation owner in Formation & now that Taylor Swift is ripping from it she's trying to be one too #WhiteFeminism pic.twitter.com/P3z0CD1v8E — Casey Hoke (@caseycreates) August 25, 2017

Lemonade and Minute Maid pic.twitter.com/onBLP9pHvR — Neal Carter (@nealcarter) August 25, 2017

The song is a poor man's Britney, the video's gonna be a poor man's Beyonce. Taylor Swift wants to be anyone but Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/Krar1JFuNJ — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) August 25, 2017

Looking back on the criticism, Kahn isn’t having it.

“I suddenly understood the conflict of what’s going on in society and what battle rap serves, what prism to look at the movie through,” he told The Los Angeles Times of the criticism. “It’s not ‘Formation’ at all. They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top.”

“I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood,’ ” he added of the girl squad-heavy clip.

Kahn has a lot of experience with both artists, having shot Swift’s “Bad Blood,” “Out of the Woods,” “Wildest Dreams” and “Blank Space” videos as well as Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” and “Jumpin’ Jumpin.'”

And while the wrath of the Beyhive might be coming his way, Kahn isn’t worried.

“Come get it Beyhive,” he tweeted Thursday, adding a series of bee emojis. “The candy is right here.”