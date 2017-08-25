"Got a Long List of Ex-Lovers, They'll Tell You I'm Insane"

If you were anyone with a pulse in 2015, chances were you couldn't stop singing "Blank Space" everywhere you went — and we mean everywhere — but along with being one of the catchiest songs of all time, it actually fueled quite a heated debate. See, many people thought that Swift was actually singing "all the lonely Starbucks lovers," instead of "got a long list of ex-lovers," which led to people taking sides as to what the correct lyric is. Even Swift's mom weighed in: "'hahah it really does sound like Starbucks Lovers…' -my mom just now who is SUPPOSED TO BE ON MY SIDE," the singer tweeted in at the time, revealing that Team Starbucks Lovers will never admit defeat.