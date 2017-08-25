Music
Taylor Swift's Most Talked About Lyrics — and Whether They've Been Decoded
Decoding Swift’s lyrics has long been a favorite hobby of fans everywhere
"I Don't Like Your Little Games, Don't Like Your Tilted Stage"
In "Look What You Made Me Do," the first song off of her upcoming album, Reputation, the singer announces to the world that the "old Taylor can't come to the phone right now … 'cause she's dead." It's an instant hit that's sending fans on a lyrical scavenger hunt — we'll let you decided who, exactly is on her list of names, underlined in red.
"Got a Long List of Ex-Lovers, They'll Tell You I'm Insane"
If you were anyone with a pulse in 2015, chances were you couldn't stop singing "Blank Space" everywhere you went — and we mean everywhere — but along with being one of the catchiest songs of all time, it actually fueled quite a heated debate. See, many people thought that Swift was actually singing "all the lonely Starbucks lovers," instead of "got a long list of ex-lovers," which led to people taking sides as to what the correct lyric is. Even Swift's mom weighed in: "'hahah it really does sound like Starbucks Lovers…' -my mom just now who is SUPPOSED TO BE ON MY SIDE," the singer tweeted in at the time, revealing that Team Starbucks Lovers will never admit defeat.
"Did You Think We'd Be Fine? Still Got Scars in My Back from Your Knife"
Ah, "Bad Blood," the song that the sent the Internet into a tizzy. After Swift revealed to Rolling Stone that the song was about another female star who "basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour," fans began combing through the song's lyrics for clues, eventually concluding that Swift was referring to Katy Perry. Though she later claimed that the song was actually about an ex-boyfriend, it still seemingly inspired Perry to fire back, both on Twitter and in interviews.
"Now I'm Standing Alone in a Crowded Room and We're Not Speaking"
Before her third album, Speak Now, was released, Swift gave fans a tease of the final track she wrote for it, "Story of Us." The pop star was at an awards show when she spotted one of her exes there as well, she explained to MTV, "both trying to act like we don't care ... Afterward, I just felt so empty, like we were both fighting this silent war of pretending we didn't care that the other was there. And I went home, and I wrote this song about it." Naturally, this sent fans scouring through her past appearances, trying to find the show in question, although Swift herself has never confirmed which one she's talking about.
"Your Necklace Hanging from My Neck … Two Paper Airplanes, Flying"
While "Style" was immediately perceived by Swifties to have been written about the star's relationship with Harry Styles, it was "Out of the Woods," a song about a relationship where "every day was a struggle," the led them to put their detective hats on. See, back in 2012, Styles was often spotted wearing a necklace with a paper airplane pendant on it … and during their romance, Swift was spotted wearing an identical necklace. Couple that with shots of Styles with stitches in his chin, which fans pegged to Swift telling Rolling Stone that the pair were in a snowmobile accident, and the mystery seemed to be solved.
"You Have Pointed Out My Flaws Again as If I Don't Already See Them"
Swift's song "Mean," off of Speak Now was long considered to be an anthem against bullies (Swift has often spoken about being bullied in high school), but during an interview with The Daily Beast, she admitted that the real inspiration was "a critic who hated me." While Swift never gave any more details about the critic who picked on her, fans quickly began searching for any writers who wrote about "how I can't sing," and who criticized in particular, her performance with Stevie Nicks at the Grammys. The subject is reported (by fans, of course) to be Bob Lefsetz, although Swift herself has declined to give any more details.
"I Left My Scarf There, at Your Sister's House"
While Swift is generally happy to tell fans about the inspiration behind her music — or drop hints about the people or situations in question — she has kept mum about "All Too Well," one of the most devastating songs on Red. Admitting it was "the hardest to write," fans speculated that the song was about Jake Gyllenhaal, who was famously spotted out with Swift around Thanksgiving in 2010, where she was wearing a blue scarf and holding a Starbucks cup … which fits with the clue in Swift's liner notes, which spelled out "MAPLE LATTE."
