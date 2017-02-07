Celebrity

No ‘Bad Blood’ Here: 8 Stars (Including an Ex!) Talk Taylor Swift’s Love Life

Squad members and other stars defend Swift’s highly scrutinized dating life

By @mariayagoda

LENA DUNHAM

"I think about the relationships that I had in my early 20s and if they had been public, it would’ve been a disaster ... I mean, not to repeat age-old feminist points, but it’s like, you know, any male actor her age who’s going out and dating is applauded. To just have a perfectly normal amount of romantic partners, but be held to impossibly high standards by the press. Like, it’s just an unfair and unwinnable game." — to The Howard Stern Show

ED SHEERAN

"The rumour that she dates a lot of people is a misconception. In the time I've known her, which has been almost two years now, she has dated two people. Fact." — to OK! Magazine in 2013

HARRY STYLES

"I think we always say, when we wrote [their album Four], that we write from personal experiences, so it would be hypocritical of us to be like, 'oh you can’t write a song' ... She’s really good so … they’re good songs. So I’m lucky in that sense." — in a 2014 YouTube interview

BELLA THORNE

“I love Taylor. I think her relationships are her business and I don’t think anybody should be able to comment on what they feel about it.” — to Hollywood Life

AMBER ROSE

"I feel like guys do that all the time — they break up and the next day they're with another girl and nobody really says anything. But with Taylor it's, you know what, I'm done with Calvin [Harris] and it didn't work out, so on to the next."  — to the Daily Beast in 2016

CAMILA CABELLO

"We talk about love a lot and if I ever have any questions about love or if there’s anything that I’m going through at the time, whether it’s with a boy or with a friend, she’s a very good person to ask those kind of questions. She’s very knowledgeable about that stuff." — to The Sun

HOZIER

"I think it’s quite unfair that [Taylor Swift’s] victim to a terrible double standard… she’s a cool person, yeah. But I think a lot of the stuff thrown around is unfair." — to ET Canada in 2015

SELENA GOMEZ

"You can tell that she wears her heart on her sleeve, but she’s also really strong." —to Capital FM in 2015

