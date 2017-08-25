Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Caused a Storm on Social Media — See the Reactions

Taylor Swift dropped her first solo single in three years just before midnight on Thursday, and with it — of course — came a slew of opinions.
The star, 27, is taking on the haters with the song, titled “Look What You Made Me Do.” It’s the first track released off her upcoming album, Reputation, which will be out Nov. 10.
“I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now,” sings Swift. “Oh, why? ‘Cause she’s dead.” (She also changed her Twitter bio to read a similar line to this lyric.)
From vows to listen repeatedly to fear of this new version of Swift, social media went into a frenzy after the “Shake It Off” singer released the new single.
The singer debuted her album cover in a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday. The cover features Swift sporting her signature dark lip, as well as slicked-back hair and a sweatshirt, with mock newspaper headlines and columns superimposed over part of her face.
Swifties have been impatiently anticipating new solo music from the Grammy winner, who previously released a new album every two years.