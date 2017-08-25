Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Caused a Storm on Social Media — See the Reactions

Taylor Swift dropped her first solo single in three years just before midnight on Thursday, and with it — of course — came a slew of opinions.

The star, 27, is taking on the haters with the song, titled “Look What You Made Me Do.” It’s the first track released off her upcoming album, Reputation, which will be out Nov. 10.

“I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now,” sings Swift. “Oh, why? ‘Cause she’s dead.” (She also changed her Twitter bio to read a similar line to this lyric.)

From vows to listen repeatedly to fear of this new version of Swift, social media went into a frenzy after the “Shake It Off” singer released the new single.

Oh. My. God. Listening on repeat over and over tomorrow. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Ashley Clement (@ashleyclement94) August 25, 2017

TO BE HONEST TAYLOR THIS IS SCARY AS HELL #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — REPUTATION 📰 (@cleveageee) August 25, 2017

it's grungy, and a banger but i didn't ask for this phone call #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/IQMUZLYbJY — skyler 'love' hewitt (@rideorsky) August 25, 2017

"HONEY, I ROSE UP FROM THE DEAD, I DO IT ALL THE TIME" QUEEN!!!!!! #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Justine (@justayswift13) August 25, 2017

OMG MY GOD IT'S SO GOOD IM DEAD #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo @taylorswift13 MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR!! 🔥🔥😍 — Laurence (@echoes__fading) August 25, 2017

For all the snakes out there. #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Nicole (@PatMalu_) August 25, 2017

Talk about being savage #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — myelah (@myelah_kamran) August 25, 2017

Taylor said I got a list of names and yours is red underlined 😱😱😱 SHE COMING!! #TaylorSwiftisback #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/QCIaIaUhe2 — Onika Szn (@chiraq_print) August 25, 2017

The singer debuted her album cover in a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday. The cover features Swift sporting her signature dark lip, as well as slicked-back hair and a sweatshirt, with mock newspaper headlines and columns superimposed over part of her face.

Swifties have been impatiently anticipating new solo music from the Grammy winner, who previously released a new album every two years.