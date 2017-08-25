Read All the Lyrics to Taylor Swift’s New Single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

After much anticipation, Taylor Swift finally released the first single off her upcoming album Reputation just after midnight on Thursday.
And in true Swift fashion, the Grammy winner, 27, takes on the haters in the dark, brooding track titled “Look What You Made Me Do.”
Swifties immediately went into a frenzy over the biting lyrics, in full below:
[Verse 1]
I don’t like your little games
Don’t like your titled stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool, no, I don’t like you
I don’t like your perfect crime
How you laugh when you lie
You said the gun was mine
Isn’t cool, no, I don’t like you
[Pre-Chorus]
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!
[Chorus]
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look What you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
[Verse 2]
I don’t like your kingdom keys
They once belonged to me
You ask for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)
The world goes on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure
Baby, I got mine, but you’ll all get yours
[Pre-Chorus]
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time
Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time
I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined
I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!
[Chorus]
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look what you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do
Ooh, look what you made me do
Look What you made me do
Look what you just made me do
Look what you just made me do