All the Stars Still in Taylor Swift’s Squad According to Her ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Music Video

The old Taylor Swift may be dead, but it seems her squad is very much still alive.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old singer dropped the music video for her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” And though the self-referential, Joseph Kahn-directed clip shows Swift dominating over and then destroying her followers at “Squad U” — a fictional factory where lines of identical women follow her rules — one clue in the video appears to give a clue that the pop star’s crew is still at it.

In the music video, Swift shows up as various versions of herself through the years — and in the last 30 seconds, the multiple Taylors say things to each other haters have accused her of throughout her career.

One of the Taylors is a surprised-face Swift, who — like the singer portrays in 2008’s “You Belong with Me” video —wears a hand-written T-shirt with the words “Junior Jewels” written on it.

But in this video, around the shirt are names of Swift’s squad members. So who’s included?

If the video is to believed, active members of the squad currently include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lena Dunham, Patrick Stewart, Abigail Anderson, Martha Hunt, Claire Kislinger and Haim sisters Este, Alana and Danielle.

Todrick Hall‘s name also makes the cut — though that’s not a surprise, seeing as he appears as a backup dancer in the video, wearing a cut-off shirt with the words “I ❤ TS” on it (a clear jab at those who made fun of Swift’s ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston for wearing a similar tank while they were dating).

One notable name not seen on the shirt is Karlie Kloss, and fans immediately went wild on social media wondering if there was a rift between the former BFFs.

Lorde and Ruby Rose are also not named on the shirt, but both the stars recently voiced their support for Swift.

After making comments that appeared as though she and Swift had a falling out, Lorde called the singer a “dear friend” on her Twitter account. “I want to say one more time that Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past 5 years. All of them,” she added.

Swift dropped “Look What You Made Me Do” – the biting track off of her upcoming album, Reputation – on Thursday night, later debuting the first-look video preview on Friday’s Good Morning America.

Though the song, which samples 1991 Right Said Fred hit “I’m Too Sexy,” is getting mixed reviews, it’s certainly a stunning departure for Swift. Rather than shaking off her haters, the singer appears to be taking some direct jabs at her enemies.

“I don’t like you,” she sings in the song’s verse, without naming anyone in particular.

It may not be a direct attack on anyone, though — despite rampant speculation.

Fans speculate that Swift is once again turning the tables on her haters by poking fun at the media’s perception of her as someone who always plays the victim — the same way her smash hit “Blank Space” (off of her Grammy-winning album 1989) mocked the portrayal of her as a man-eater.

“[From] 2013 to 2013, they thought I was dating too much because I dated two people in a year and a half, but whatever — we’ll leave it there,” she said during an interview with NME in 2014. “‘Oh, a serial dater. She only writes songs to get emotional revenge on guys. She’s a man hater. Don’t let her near your boyfriend.’ It was just kind of excessive and, you know, at first it was hurtful and then I kind of found a little comedy in it.”

“This character is so interesting though,” she added at the time. “If you go and read these gossip sites and they describe how I am, [it’s] so opposite my actual life.”

Swift’s sixth album, Reputation, will be released on Nov. 10.