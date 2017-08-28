Is the Real Taylor Swift Hidden in the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Music Video? See What You May Have Missed

Will the real Taylor Swift please stand up?

The Grammy winner, 27, caused a social media storm on Sunday after releasing her music video for “Look What You Made Me Do.” In the final 30 seconds of the video, 14 Taylors standing in front of a private plane bicker with each other using common lines of criticism the superstar has faced throughout her career.

But an extra Taylor standing in the back on the wing of the plane is hidden in the shadows — and fans believe that Taylor is the real Taylor.

Swift has “liked” several Tumblr posts about this theory, perhaps giving a nod to the rumor.

This version of Taylor makes her first appearance in the last 45 seconds of the music video. Wearing a head-to-toe printed outfit and a matching headband, she can be seen spray-painting the word “Reputation” onto the private plane.

As the younger versions of herself — including Taylors from the Fearless and Red eras, as well as the “You Belong with Me” music video, 2014 Met Ball and more — fight with each other, the possibly “real” version of Taylor stands silently in the back with her hand defiantly on her hip.

There are several other easter eggs for Swifties in the Joseph Kahn-directed video, which appears to clap back at both her haters and frenemies like Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

In one of the shots of Swift lying in the bathtub, a $1 bill lies next to her shoulder, likely referencing her sexual assault lawsuit against David Mueller, whom a jury found guilty of assault and battery against the star. There’s also a grave stone with the name Nils Sjoberg in the graveyard scene, which is a reference to the pen name Swift used for “This Is What You Came For,” her song with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris.

In another scene, Swift — whose nails are painted a green shade similar to Spotify‘s logo color — robs the vault of “Stream Co.,” which likely is a reference to the period of time she removed her music from all streaming services and wrote a letter to Apple Music about artists being taken advantage of. (She recently released her entire catalogue back onto streaming services.)

Her backup dancers in another scene who wait on her hand and foot are also all wearing cut-off shirts with the words “I ❤ TS” on them, a clear jab at those who made fun of her ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston for wearing a similar tank while they were dating.

The last 30 seconds of the music video shows all the various Taylors arguing with each other, saying things her haters have accused her of over the last several years.

“Stop making that surprise face. It’s so annoying!” dead Taylor tells “You Belong with Me” Taylor. Adds the “Shake It Off” Taylor: “Yeah, you can’t possibly be that surprised all the time.”

“What’s that, bitch?” adds another, while dead Taylor shoots back, “Don’t call me that.”

“Oh, stop acting like you’re all nice. You are so fake,” the Red-era Taylor tells the Fearless Taylor. And yet another says, “There she goes playing the victim again.”

The video ends with the 2009 VMAs-Taylor repeating what Swift said in an Instagram caption she posted when hitting back at Kardashian West, who leaked a phone call between Swift and West last summer: “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.”

“Oh shut up!” the 14 other Taylors scream in unison.

The song is co-written by the “Shake It Off” singer, 27, and her longtime pal Jack Antonoff, who also produced several tracks off her last album 1989.

According to a press release, the single is the first song off Swift’s upcoming album, Reputation, which will be released on Nov. 10.