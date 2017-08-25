Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video to Debut at the MTV VMAs: See a Sneak Peek!

Taylor Swift‘s music videos are always epic, and the one for her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” will likely be no different.

The star gave her fans a sneak peek of the upcoming video on Good Morning America hours after releasing the song, which is her first solo single in three years.

The sneak peek featured flashes of her upcoming video, including a shot of a car crash, a shot of a woman in a red dress and Swift — her hair in all its curly glory — standing in a black ensemble in front of a group of dancers. One shot also featured Swift biting on a diamond necklace.

Co-written by the “Shake It Off” singer, 27, and her longtime pal Jack Antonoff (who also produced several tracks off her last album 1989), the dark, biting tracks appears to clap back at Kanye West, Katy Perry and the critical public.

According to a press release, the single is the first song off Swift’s upcoming album, Reputation, which will be released on Nov. 10.

Five versions of the album will be available to fans, and each will contain an exclusive double-sided poster with new art of Swift. A special-edition Target edition will also be released that contains around 70 pages of exclusive content.

The singer announced the release of her new album in a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday. Swift also debuted the black and white cover art, featuring the star sporting her signature dark lip, as well as slicked-back hair and a sweatshirt, with mock newspaper headlines and columns superimposed over part of her face.

On Monday morning, Swift sent the internet into a frenzy by sharing a mysterious 10-second video on her social media accounts — her first posts since her accounts were scrubbed on Friday. The distorted, silent clip appeared to depict a snake tail.

A second, longer clip — with another piece of the tail — went up early Tuesday. In a third clip, which went up at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the head of what turned out to be a serpent was revealed.

The full music video will premiere during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.