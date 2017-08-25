From ‘Innocent’ to ‘Look What You Made Me Do’: How Taylor’s Take on Kanye Has Changed over 7 Years

Oh, what a difference seven years makes.

One year after Kanye West kicked off a tumultuous relationship with Taylor Swift by interrupting her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, the pop star, 27, released a song called “Innocent” that was rumored to be about the rapper and appeared forgiving of his stage crashing.

“It’s alright, just wait and see / Your string of lights is still bright to me,” she sang on the quiet track. “Oh, who you are is not where you’ve been / You’re still an innocent.”

Seven years later, West, 40, is far from innocent in Swift’s new single “Look What You Made Me Do.” Though she again doesn’t mention the rapper by name, fans immediately latched onto a reference to a “tilted stage,” which West used during his Saint Pablo tour.

“I don’t like your little games / Don’t like your tilted stage,” sings Swift on the dark, biting track. “The role you made me play / Of the fool, no, I don’t like you.”

To be fair, much has happened over the past decade, and the change of heart isn’t entirely unexpected.

Last summer, the duo’s feud exploded after West’s wife Kim Kardashian West, 30, leaked a phone call between the “Shake It Off” singer and her husband on Snapchat. In the edited clips of the call, Swift appeared to give West her blessing over a line referencing her in his song, “Famous.”

However, Swift hit back at the couple afterwards on Instagram, saying West never told her he was going to call Swift “that bitch” in his song. “You don’t get to control someone’s emotional response to being called ‘that bitch’ in front of the entire world,” she captioned her post. “He promised to play the song for me, but he never did.”

Kardashian West also associated the snake emoji with Swift, and fans of the Wests flooded the pop star’s social media accounts with the emoji.

Three years ago, West and Swift appeared to have patched up their differences and were seen buddying up at the Grammy Awards in 2014 before Swift presented an award to West at the MTV VMAs later that year.