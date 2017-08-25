‘Lemonade and Minute Maid’: The Beyhive Accuses Taylor Swift of Copying Beyoncé in New Music Video Teaser

Despite previous claims, there might be things that Taylor Swift does better than revenge.

The singer, 27, returned to the spotlight this week with a brand new single, “Look What You Made Me Do” – a dark, biting track off of her upcoming album, Reputation – that seems to take hits at some of the star’s frenemies.

Though the accompanying music video won’t debut until Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, social media users are already dissecting the few frames visible in the teaser clip shared on Good Morning America on Friday. In one moment, Swift, is clad in a black leotard and fishnet tights while leading a group of male dancers – including performer Todrick Hall – all wearing similar looks. The video appears to be set in an ornate ballroom.

The Beyhive was quick to point out that the scene had some similarities to Beyoncé’s Lemonade visual album. In the video for Lemonade track “Sorry,” Beyoncé and Serena Williams dance in the halls of a lavish Louisiana plantation while wearing black leotards. The diva also donned the look with an army of similarly dressed backup dancers during her performance of “Formation” at Super Bowl 50.

One fan tweeted side-by-side screengrabs of Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” teaser and video from Lemonade, captioning it “Lemonade and Minute Maid.” Added another: “Taylor Swift wanna be Beyoncé so bad.”

Lemonade and Minute Maid pic.twitter.com/onBLP9pHvR — Neal Carter (@nealcarter) August 25, 2017

When Beyoncé did Taylor Swift we got "Daddy Lessons" but when Taylor Swift did Beyoncé we got "Look What You Made Me Do." #ReturnToSender — Isaac Fitzgerald (@IsaacFitzgerald) August 25, 2017

taylor swift wanna be beyonce so bad. fake surprise album drop, aesthetics. girl bye. — bad demonicana (@bad_dominicana) August 25, 2017

The song is a poor man's Britney, the video's gonna be a poor man's Beyonce. Taylor Swift wants to be anyone but Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/Krar1JFuNJ — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) August 25, 2017

Umm @taylorswift13 sweetie, you're great & all & Imma let you finish but Beyoncé had the best Formation ever. https://t.co/YU30rjgfRb — Tera Beljo (@TeraBeljo) August 25, 2017

Many, however, came to Swift’s defense. Said one Twitter user: “I’m honestly over the whole hating on Taylor Swift thing, I don’t love Beyoncé, but I respect her & you don’t see me s——- on her.”

Added another tweeter, “I’m not one to come to the defense of Taylor Swift, but Beyoncé does not own the rights to wearing a black leotard.”

I'm not one to come to the defense of Taylor Swift, but Beyonce does not own the rights to wearing a black leotard…. Taylor is allowed lol — avery (@averyoftheshire) August 25, 2017

I'm not Taylor Swift's biggest fan by any means, but saying she ripped off Beyonce?? Come on. Talk about a reach. People look for drama. 😒😑👀 — Lo 🙃 (@laurenn012) August 25, 2017

Overall, Swift’s new tune – which samples 1991 Right Said Fred hit “I’m Too Sexy” – is getting mixed reviews, namely for its notably darker tone (the singer declares at one point that the old Taylor is “dead”).

Others hearkened to Swift’s now infamous feud with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, and accused the singer of “playing the victim.”

Look what you MADE me do? oh you mean Taylor's not taking accountability and playing the victim?! pic.twitter.com/k80n6wF3Of — gabifresh (@gabifresh) August 25, 2017

i don't think there's been a piece of comedy in the last ten years that is funnier than taylor swift's new single and edgy rebrand pic.twitter.com/Wk41n7iVKE — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) August 25, 2017

no the old taylor swift is not dead it's the SAME OLD TAYLOR THAT HAS NO IDENTITY FOR HER MUSIC OTHER THAN BEING A VICTIM. — mare (@marerote) August 25, 2017

"look what you made me do" is literally the perfect title to a taylor swift song. in her mind never at fault, always the victim. — َ (@bieberblaze) August 25, 2017

The star may be once again turning the tables on her haters, however, by playing with the media’s perception of her as someone who always plays the victim. In her smash hit “Blank Space” off of her Grammy-winning album 1989, the star poked fun at the portrayal of her as a man-eater.

“[From] 2013 to 2013, they thought I was dating too much because I dated two people in a year and a half, but whatever — we’ll leave it there,” she said during an interview with NME in 2014. “‘Oh, a serial dater. She only writes songs to get emotional revenge on guys. She’s a man hater. Don’t let her near your boyfriend.’ It was just kind of excessive and, you know, at first it was hurtful and then I kind of found a little comedy in it.”

“This character is so interesting though,” she added at the time. “If you go and read these gossip sites and they describe how I am, [it’s] so opposite my actual life.”

Swift’s sixth album, Reputation, comes out on Nov. 10.