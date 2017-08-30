All the Records Taylor Swift Has Smashed with Her New Single

Did you think she’d return quietly? Think again.

Taylor Swift dropped the first single off her forthcoming album Reputation (due Nov. 10) last Friday, and despite its polarizing response, “Look What You Made Me Do” has toppled, well, just about every record it could in a very short amount of time. Here, EW looks at the accusatory cut’s mighty ascent.

Spotify: Biggest debut of a song and the most-played song in a single day

The Jack Antonoff co-write was streamed 10.1 million times in its first 24 hours, helping Swift beat two records at the same time: the most day-one streams and the largest streaming day for a single song on Spotify.

YouTube: Most-viewed lyric video in a 24-hour period

No, we’re not even talking about that video yet. When Swift dropped her new ditty, she loaded its animated lyric video onto YouTube, which quickly amassed more than 19 million cues on release day. That’s more than double what was earned by the previous record holder, the Chainsmokers’ “Something Just Like This” feat. Coldplay.

YouTube: Most-viewed music video in a 24-hour period

Psy’s “Gentleman” can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, ’cause it’s dead! Swift’s Easter egg-packed clip debuted during the Katy Perry-hosted MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday and immediately began racking up repeat plays. According to YouTube, the video averaged over 30,000 views per minute in its first 24 hours, and hourly views reached over 3 million views. Amassing 43.2 million views in 24 hours, Swift easily bested easily Psy’s 2013 record of 36 million views in its first 24 hours.

Vevo: Most-viewed music video in a 24-hour period

Swift’s star-packed “Bad Blood” video earned 20 million views in 24 hours when it was released in 2014, but that was overtaken by Adele in 2015 when “Hello” broke the internet with 27.7 streams. Swift has righted her own course, as “LWYMMD” notched more than 28 million streams with hours left to spare. Hello, indeed!

What’s next?

The single could sell 500,000 downloads during its first week sales, which would make it the biggest sales week since Adele’s “Hello,” Billboard reported. It’s also poised to block “Despacito” from remaining at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 17 straight weeks. (Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi, and Daddy Yankee’s collaboration is currently tied with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s record with “One Sweet Day” for most consecutive weeks at No. 1.)

All in all, it’s good to be Taylor Swift.

This article originally appeared on EW.com.