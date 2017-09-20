Watch Taylor Swift Lose It While Fighting All Her ‘Former Selves’ in ‘Look’ Music Video BTS: ‘I Got Too Excited’

Look what Taylor Swift made Taylor Swift do.

In behind-the-scenes footage shared exclusively with PEOPLE from the Grammy winner’s record-breaking “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, the star, 27, meets all the extras who play her former selves.

“Okay, this is the trippiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” says Swift as she walks onto the set and introduces herself to all the other Taylors. “Seeing all of them together is the weirdest feeling, but it’s awesome. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s the phase I went through when I was 16 but a girl is wearing it who looks just like me.'”

“We’re having a great time. We’re all just chatting about life. That’s gotta look weird,” adds Swift.

The entertainer dug into her costume archives to recreate all the younger versions of herself for an epic fight scene and also decided which Taylors to pit against each other.

“Ring master and circus girl should totally be fighting because she has a hat. Can I hit her in the face with my ’13?’ Cool,” she tells director Joseph Kahn.

In another battle, Swift really gets into character when a Taylor from the Fearless era gets into a screaming fight with a Taylor from the Red era. “Get out of my house!” shrieks the Fearless Taylor.

“I’m not sure where that came from,” says Swift after wrapping the scene. “I have no experience with home invasion but, you know, you just gotta follow the muse. I had some hat problems because I got too excited. It turns out top hats are not the best wardrobe for fighting.”

Just before shooting the “falling” scene, the star — wearing a “new and improved” version of the Junior Jewels T-shirt from her “You Belong with Me” music video — jokes she has to “actively try not to be graceful.”

RELATED VIDEO: All The Criticism Taylor Swift Is Slamming In ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Music Video

“Some of my falling techniques are called ‘kitten strangle fight’ and then ‘sea anemone.’ That’s the most popular one,” she adds. “That’s the one the kids like the most. Sea anemone … tentacles.”

In less than a month, Swift’s latest music video has racked up more than 416 million views on YouTube.

The song is the first single off her upcoming album Reputation (out Nov. 10).