Taylor Swift Reveals One of the ‘Best Ideas’ That Got Left Out of ‘Look’ Video in BTS Clip (It Involves Her Cat!)

Taylor Swift‘s music video for her smash hit single “Look What You Made Me Do” was meticulously planned down to the last detail, but in a new behind the scenes clip from the video shoot the superstar reveals one little change she would have made.

“The absolute idiocy of this scene is that we’re, like, robbing a streaming company as if they have a vault of cash and all the girls are shoving money into their really well-coordinated, primary color, awesome Gucci outfits wearing ridiculous kitten masks,” Swift says in the clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Holding up her own cat mask, Swift realizes the ears don’t quite match those of her beloved feline, Olivia (named after Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson).

“We really, really should’ve stapled her ears!” exclaims Swift, who has two Scottish Fold cats. “God, you get the best ideas after it’s too late!”

The star, 27, also jokes around with her extras in the video and marvels over their costumes. “Where did we find this? It’s genius,” she says.

In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight. A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

In the “Stream Co.” scene, Swift’s nails are painted a green shade similar to Spotify’s logo. After removing her entire catalog from Spotify in 2014 and explaining to TIME “there should be an inherent value placed on art,” Swift celebrated selling more than 10 million copies of her Grammy-winning album 1989 by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services in June.

Swift released the first single off her new album Reputation (out Nov. 10) on Aug. 25, and the song racked up just under 8 million streams on that day alone.