Taylor Swift Is Launching a Lifestyle App

Although it’s certainly not difficult to keep up with Taylor Swift — she’s absolutely everywhere at the moment — it’s about to get a lot easier to keep track of your favorite pop star.

Swift is launching a lifestyle app called “The Swift Life,” and it’s a mix of pretty much every social media platform out there with each post pertaining to Taylor Swift news and updates.

Swift partnered with Glu to develop the app. Glu is responsible for celebrity-based games like Katy Perry Pop, Nicki Minaj: The Empire and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

But Swift’s app is less of a game and more of “a new digital entertainment project” and “a deeply social environment,” Glu CEO Nick Earl stated in a press release.

You can tell from her promotional YouTube video that The Swift Life combines the best of Instagram, Tumblr, YouTube, and Snapchat. It’s for Taylor Swift fans who want exclusive Swift content and the latest updates.

According to TheVerge.com, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer will also be releasing her own set of emojis, called “Taymojis,” which fans can use in-app.

Swift was MIA from her social media platforms for months earlier this year.

Swift loves to interact with her fans on social media by watching their Instagram stories or sending them personal DMs.

The Swift Life is set to hit the App Store later this year, so keep your eyes peeled in the months to come.

