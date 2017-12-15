Taylor Swift‘s fans were definitely ready for this.

The Grammy winner, 28, launched her highly-anticipated app The Swift Life this week, giving her loyal Swifties access to exclusive photos, videos, news and more.

Swift kicked off the app — which trended all day Friday on the App Store and already has a rating of 4.9 stars out of five — with a cute photo of herself holding tight onto her cat Olivia.

“Welcome!! So happy this is finally out and we can talk on here,” she captioned the post, which she decorated with a “Taymoji” of herself posing with her feline sidekick.

Taylor Swift on The Swift Life

While Swift is one of the most successful stars in the world, she has battled haters and naysayers throughout her career, and it appears she wanted to create a positive place for her fans to interact with her — and each other.

According to Glu Mobile, Swift Life users can see what the singer herself has “liked” on the app and use “SwiftSends” on posts to get the star’s attention.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Surprises Fans at Target Store to Buy Her New Album

Friends new and old can also share, like, comment and help each other unlock stickers and emojis, and users thus far seem excited to have a new place to freak out over the “Gorgeous” singer, who released her record-breaking album reputation last month.

“Hey! I’m so excited for this community to have an app and get to know all you amazing and beautiful people!!!” posted one fan. “I love Taylor, my dog, and helping others. Nice TO MEET YOU!”