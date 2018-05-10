Taylor Swift had an epic tour opening night in Arizona this week performing to a record-breaking sold-out crowd — and the surprising gift she received from fellow pop star Katy Perry was the perfect kickoff to her big night.

“She was truly happily surprised and very impressed that Katy reached out,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively about Perry’s peace-making letter and literal olive branch. “It was a great start to Taylor’s tour.”

And though some naysayers claimed Swift, 28, should have kept the gift private, the source adds the Grammy winner only had good intentions by sharing it publicly.

Katy Perry's olive branch and letter

“That Taylor posted Katy’s letter wasn’t mean-spirited,” says the source. “She wanted her fans to know what is going on.”

The singers’ long-rumored feud indeed became highly public last year when Perry spoke out in several interviews about their complicated relationship, leaving both Swifties and Katy Cats in a tough spot.

Panning over the gift in a video shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Swift said, “I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me.”

“Hey Old Friend — I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us,” Perry, 33, wrote in the partially obscured letter, in which she also wrote she was “deeply sorry” and wanted to “clear the air.”

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift

With the negativity now behind them, both stars appear ready to move on.

“The tour kick-off went well. Taylor is very happy with her team,” says the source. “Everyone is doing an amazing job.”

Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 27, was spotted along with his family in the audience proudly snapping videos of the superstar performing, and the actor will continue attending shows when he can: “Taylor is doing great and is so excited,” says the source.