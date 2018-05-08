'Deeply Sorry' Katy Perry Sends Olive Branch and Sweet Letter to Taylor Swift Ahead of Tour

No more “Bad Blood” here!

Ahead of her first Reputation Stadium Tour show, Taylor Swift received a surprising gift from a fellow star — longtime frenemy Katy Perry.

The superstars have had a complicated relationship for years, but it appears any negativity is now behind them.

The “Delicate” singer, 28, shared a video of the package — which includes an olive branch and sweet letter — on her Instagram Stories Tuesday afternoon.

“Hey Old Friend — I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us,” Perry, 33, wrote in the partially obscured letter, in which she also wrote she was “deeply sorry” and wanted to “clear the air.”

Katy Perry's olive branch

The note was topped off with a cute puppy sticker, and Swift captioned the video “Thank you Katy” with a heart emoji.

Last summer, the American Idol judge opened up about her feud with Swift during a candid interview on The Thrive Global Podcast during Perry’s weekend-long livestream promoting her latest album.

“I am ready to let it go,” Perry told Thrive CEO Arianna Huffington. “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her … I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter.”

Perry added that she believes she and Swift could put their differences aside and be “representatives of strong women.”

“Maybe I don’t agree with everything she does and she doesn’t agree with everything I do, but I just really, truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion,” the singer said.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift

Over the years, the tension between the two stars left fans with many questions. However, Perry told her side of the story during an appearance on Carpool Karaoke, revealing to Late Late Show host James Corden that the feud started over dancers.

There was speculation that Swift’s 2014 track “Bad Blood” was about Perry, and the “Shake It Off” singer told Rolling Stone when the song came out that the hit was about another female artist who tried to “sabotage an entire arena tour.” Swift has never publicly revealed who the alleged artist is.

Swift has also long kept mum about the rift, but that wasn’t the first time Perry expressed her desire to end the squabble.

Along with telling Corden that she was “ready for the BS to be done,” Perry said on Sirius XM’s Morning Mash Up last May that she would “absolutely” answer a phone call from Swift.

“I am ready because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal,” said Perry.