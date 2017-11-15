How Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Plan to Make It Work When She’s on Tour

Taylor Swift has spent much of the last year assembling her latest smash, Reputation, drawing passion (and some lyrical inspiration) from her sizzling romance with Joe Alwyn. While the 27-year-old superstar’s global arena tour will take her away from her British boyfriend for much of next year, an insider tells PEOPLE that the couple aren’t sweating it.

“When Taylor tours internationally next year, they will figure it out,” says the source. “This is not anything they are stressing about. Their relationship is amazing, because they are both committed to making it work. It’s just a very normal and respectful relationship, built on give-and-take. Joe is a gentleman and just a great guy to date.”

The insider adds that they’ve confronted scheduling and distance problems before due to Alwyn’s acting career. “When Joe is filming, Taylor flies to see him as much as she can—most recently in Atlanta.”

For the time being, spreading her new music is first and foremost in the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s mind. And it’s definitely been spreading—Nielsen Music has announced that Reputation officially passed 1,050,000 in sales as of Monday, putting it on track to become the best-selling album of 2017.

Swift is determined to thank the ones who made it possible. “Taylor spent the weekend in N.Y.C.,” the source continues. “She has been super excited to release her album. She is very proud of it and couldn’t wait to share it — she even spent time with fans over the weekend. Her life is great and she is very happy.”

And a happy Swift makes for a happy Alwyn. “Joe shares her excitement. They are very happy together. They are both extremely hard-working, focused and supportive of each other’s careers.”