Watch Out Taylor Swift! 7-Year-Old Girl Delivers a Spot-on Impersonation of the Singer on Reality Show

Taylor Swift hasn’t put out a new album in more than two years now — but one fan is ready to carry the Swift torch in her absence.

On Saturday’s episode of the hit Filipino singing and impersonation competition TV show, Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, 7-year-old girl Xia Vigor’s “Wildest Dreams” came true when she wowed the crowd with her spot-on take of the Grammy-winning singer.

Performing Swift’s 2008 hit “You Belong With Me,” Vigor nailed Swift’s confidence and performance swagger, right down to her facial expressions.

There was also a pretty epic costume change, in which Vigor transformed from marching band captain to pop star supreme.

As great as Vigor’s performance was, she’ll have to wait a few more years before taking on Swift’s latest track, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

The sexy Zayn Malik-duet is not only their first collaboration, it’s also the first song from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack — which is stocked with other high-profile stars. Halsey, Tove Lo, Sia, Kygo, The-Dream, John Legend and a collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas are slated to appear on the erotic romantic thriller’s album. Four-time Oscar nominee Danny Elfman composed the film’s score.