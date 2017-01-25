This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Taylor Swift has teased yet another image from the forthcoming “I Don’t Wanna Live Together” music video. The singer posted a pink-hued crop of herself with the taunting caption, “Coming soon…” followed by the hashtags #idontwannaliveforever #50shadesdarker.

The photo comes one week after she wished her collaborator Zayn Malik a happy birthday with an image from the top-secret video for the song, which appears on the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack.

Swift and the former One Directioner surprise-released the sultry tune in December. Her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff confirmed he was a co-writer and the producer of the song and that he and Swift recorded the track at his L.A. home.

EW recently revealed the star-studded soundtrack tracklist for the soundtrack, which features new music from Halsey, Tove Lo, Sia, Kygo, The-Dream, John Legend, and Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas. That collection is currently available for pre-order and will be out Feb. 10 alongside the film.