How Taylor Swift Helped Todrick Hall Survive 'Crazy Breakdowns' with Domino's Cinnamon Sticks

Taylor Swift — and Domino’s — to the rescue.

In a new interview with Billboard, Todrick Hall revealed he suffered “crazy breakdowns” after hitting a wall while writing his latest album Forbidden.

The visual project, which contains 30 songs and tackles issues surrounding race, sexuality, religion and more, was delayed multiple times, the 32-year-old Broadway star told the outlet.

But at his lowest moments, he would ring his longtime pal Swift, 28, who never hesitated to offer her support despite her own hectic schedule. “I would go over to her house, and over cinnamon sticks from Domino’s, she would just listen to me crying and thinking that this wasn’t possible,” said Hall.

“Every time I was dealing with major problems I’d call her, and I’m just so grateful that she’d take the time to sit down and listen to me vent,” he continued.

Hall has known Swift since he released a mash-up of her greatest hits in 2015 and even had a cameo in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

Late last year, the entertainer opened up about their friendship — and being there for Swift in her toughest times — in an interview with The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.

“I think she’s the happiest I’ve ever seen her. I love it,” he said. “There was a time last year … I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but she was dating someone — I never actually met this person — but I could just tell every time I would talk to her, she would hunch over.”

Hall ended up sending Swift a “picture of her as Quasimodo” and warned his friend not to let a guy turn her into the fictional character born with a hunched back.

“I was like, ‘You cannot turn into Quasimodo for this guy. Every time you say his name, you hunch over,’” said Hall. “Now she’s so happy, standing up completely straight and so tall and so confident … I’m so, so happy for her.”